You Probably Know Much Less About The World Than You Think

People in Italy are the most likely to be wrong about basic facts related to their country, closely followed by Americans.

That's one of the findings of a new book based on 50,000 interviews carried out in 13 countries.

The Perils of Perception: Why We're Wrong About Nearly Everything says that people know much less about the world around them than they think they do.

For example, when people in the US were asked what proportion of the population is Muslim, the average guess was 16.6%, while in reality the answer is 1%.