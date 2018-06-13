The US, Canada, And Mexico Will Host The 2026 World Cup The US will host 60 of the 80 games, with Canada and Mexico sharing the remainder, but every game from the quarterfinals onward will take place in the US. Twitter

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses the United 2026 bid team after the result of the vote was announced.

The 2026 World Cup will be jointly held in the US, Canada, and Mexico following a vote by FIFA's member associations.

The joint bid, known as the United bid, received 134 votes to Morocco's 65.



The world will unite in North America! #United2026 has officially won the right to host the @FIFAWorldCup! 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇺🇸 | https://t.co/jbld3pvI99 https://t.co/iBhngny42b

It will be only the second time there have been joint hosts for the World Cup, after Japan and South Korea hosted the tournament in 2002.



FIFA / YouTube

The United bid has long been regarded as the favorite to win, but questions were raised in April when President Donald Trump appeared to warn countries not to vote against the US, despite FIFA rules stipulating against political influence.

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?

The timing of the victorious bid also comes as US–Canada and US–Mexico relations sink to new lows.

Trump tweeted his congratulations to the bid team after the result was announced.

The U.S., together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup. Congratulations - a great deal of hard work!

The electronic vote, made at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on the eve of the 2018 World Cup starting in Russia, was public, in part to draw a line under the heavily criticized votes that led to Russia and Qatar, which will host in 2022, winning.

The United bid team said they would generate profits of $11 billion for FIFA, compared with $5 billion from Morocco. The US will host 60 of the 80 games, with Canada and Mexico sharing the remainder, but every game from the quarter-finals onwards will take place in the US.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images Russian President Vladimir Putin is greeted by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Congress.

The United bid was based around all the stadiums and infrastructure already being in place, while Morocco said it would need to build almost all its stadiums over the next eight years.

Mexico has twice hosted the World Cup, in 1970 and 1986, while the US hosted in 1994. This is the fifth time Morocco has bid unsuccessfully to hold the tournament. It would have become the second African country after South Africa in 2010 to host the World Cup.