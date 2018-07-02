The Missing Teen Soccer Team In Thailand Has Been Found Alive After 10 Days In A Flooded Cave

The regional governor said that all 12 boys and their coach have been located and that rescuers would try to get them out.

Twelve boys and their soccer coach have been found alive after disappearing in a flooded cave in Thailand 10 days ago, but it could be months before they can be rescued safely.



The provincial governor in Chiang Rai, Narongsak Osottanakorn, said that all 13 had been located in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system in Northern Thailand, the Associated Press reported. The group was reportedly located between 300 and 400 yards beyond a section of cave that was on higher ground.



Rescue teams are searching for alternative entrances, and are attempting to drain water from the cave before removing the group. However, the military said that the process could take weeks, and that the group will be taught to dive in the meantime.



"[We will)] prepare to send additional food to be sustained for at least four months and train all 13 to dive while continuing to drain the water," Navy Captain Anand Surawan said, according to a statement from Thailand's Armed Forces.



An informal medical evaluation found that the stranded soccer team and their coach are all in a stable, or "green", condition, Osottanakorn said Tuesday morning.



"We found that most of the boys are in green condition. Maybe some of the boys have injuries or light injuries and would be categorized as yellow condition. But no one is in red condition," he said.

Pictures showed family members at the scene celebrating as they learned the news.