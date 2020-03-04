The Syrian Girl Whose Dad Taught Her To Laugh At The Sound Of Bombs Has Reached Safety In Turkey

A three-year-old Syrian girl whose father taught her to laugh at the sounds of bombs landing near their home has reached safety in Turkey.



Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said Salwa and her parents crossed into Turkey on Feb. 25, and the UK's Guardian newspaper said the family had found a new home in the city of Antakya.

A video of Salwa and her dad Abdullah Mohammad giggling as explosions can be heard in the background went viral last month. People praised Mohammad for trying to protect his daughter from the trauma of war, even as the video provided a telling reminder of the horrors faced by children in Syria.

“Is that a plane or a bomb?” Mohammad asks his daughter in the video, which was filmed in Idlib.



She responds, “A shell, and when it falls, we will laugh!”