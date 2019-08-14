A Former Child Refugee Was Reunited With The Man Who Gave Her A Bike 25 Years Ago

Mevan Babakar tweeted a grainy picture of a man who had shown her kindness when she was five years old, asking if anyone knew his name. Within 36 hours they'd been reunited.

A former child refugee has been reunited with a man who bought her a bike when she was five years old after a Twitter appeal to find him went viral.

Mevan Babakar lived in a refugee camp near Zwolle in the Netherlands with her parents in the 1990s. She is currently taking a sabbatical from her job working for a fact-checking organization in London to retrace the journey her family took after fleeing Iraq during the Gulf War.

For those wondering here what five year old Mevan looked like. This was my fifth birthday in the refugee camp in Zwolle. She doesn't even know that an incredible bike is coming her way aaaany day now!

On Monday she tweeted a picture of the man who worked at the refugee camp, asking for people's help in identifying him. She wrote that when he gave her a bike, "My five-year-old heart exploded with joy. I just want to know his name. Help?"

The tweet was retweeted thousands of times, and people also got in touch with Babakar, 29, to say the man and his wife had helped them too. Within 24 hours, not only had the man been found, but he was close enough for Babakar to meet him in person that day.

WE FOUND HIM!! A thread 👇👇 After 3000 RTs, 3 news articles, 1 video and thousands of wonderful messages from around the world, @Arjen78 made contact with the family! Guys, I knew the internet was great but this is something else. https://t.co/H4qmL1uVqQ

They were reunited in Germany where the man, Egbert, lives. Babakar said meeting Egbert "felt like I'd been transported back in time. I felt safe, like I'd seen a family member I hadn't seen in a long time." “It was hugely surreal and kind of overwhelming, a lot of emotions at once," she told BuzzFeed News from the phone in the Netherlands.

Egbert remembered Babakar and her mother from all those years ago, and they plan to stay in touch and meet up in the future. “My mum is very excited to meet him," Babakar said, adding that Egbert had told a local journalist that if there was anyone he could have seen again from his time working at the refugee camp, "it would have been Mevan and her mother."



He thought the bike was too small a gesture to make such a big fuss about but he's really glad that it was the key to bringing us together again. He says he doesn't smile in photos so we took a serious one together instead.

“My mum worked with him as much as she could, we both spoke a little bit of English," Babakar said, when asked why Egbert remembered her and her mother after almost 25 years. "I think that my mother especially is somebody who can bring a lot of light and love to a situation.”

Babakar said trying to learn Egbert's name was part of her journey to retrace her family's steps as refugees. “I felt like our refugee story was something that happened to me, not necessarily something that I owned," she said. "There were many parts that I remembered, and many parts that I didn’t. I wanted to colour in my memory of that period, and rethink it as an adult.”



Never in my wildest dreams did I think this story would resonate so strongly across the world. I'm completely honoured and humbled by the response. How we treat eachother is everything, big actions or small. At the end of the day, it's the measure of us all. https://t.co/wfIKCDABVy

Babakar said that after her reunion with Edgar went viral, people from all over the world messaged her with people's acts of kindness towards them when they were refugees. She said many of these stories "we don't normally hear, because they happened at a time of danger, and it gets subsumed into everything else as people live quiet lives. But for every bad refugee story there are thousands and thousands of positive ones.”

Babakar said "the most important thing I want people to realise is that as an individual you are powerful, and you’re powerful in the way you treat people. “When things are bleak and when things are dark, there are always acts of kindness between people that can shape a lifetime.”