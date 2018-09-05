People Posted Terrifying Videos As A Huge Typhoon Crashed Into Japan

Typhoon Jebi follows a summer of extreme weather for Japan, with more than 350 people dying in floods, mudslides, and heat waves.

Kyodo Kyodo / Reuters

At least 10 people have died, hundreds have been injured, and more than a million homes have been left without power after the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years crashed into its west coast.



Jiji Press / AFP / Getty Images Vehicles caught fire after their electrical systems shorted out in the storm surge.

The cities of Kobe, Kyoto, and Osaka were struck by the 125 mph winds of Typhoon Jebi — the 21st of the season — with hundreds of thousands of people advised to evacuate and hundreds of flights canceled.



Jiji Press / AFP / Getty Images Passengers stranded overnight at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Bay queue for buses to leave.

Videos posted online and broadcast on TV showed the terrifying strength of the storm, as vehicles were upended and roof tiles were sent flying.



大阪台風直撃！ 玄関からちょっと様子のぞいたら近所の屋根が飛んだ...

橋の上のトラック横転した

隣のマンションの屋根ぶっ飛んだ！

台風21 酷いわ！

In Osaka, a huge Ferris wheel was shown spinning rapidly, despite having had its power turned off.



ほんまにやばい。 #台風21号 #海遊館 #観覧車

In Kyoto, where 4 inches of rain fell in an hour, the main train station's roof collapsed, showering people below in glass.

京都駅の天井崩落の瞬間が目の前で。 まさか、、台風の力すごい。気を付けて！！

Meanwhile, the Japan Times said 5,000 people were left stranded at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Bay on Tuesday after a 2,500-ton oil tanker struck the only bridge connecting the airport — which lies on an artificial island — to the mainland.



関西空港と大阪・泉佐野市を結ぶ連絡橋、つなぎ目の部分ではっきりとずれています。 上空から見た様子です。タンカーがぶつかって、連絡橋にめり込んだ状態になっています。 #台風の被害

On Wednesday high-speed boats began transferring people to nearby Kobe Airport, while on Twitter, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wrote that buses were also arriving to transport people away.

25台のバスも既に関空内に到着し、まもなく大阪方面への移動も始まります。空港機能の早期復旧にも全力で取り組んでまいります。最大240万世帯で発生した停電は、2万人体制で夜を徹して作業を進め、これまでに120万世帯で電力供給を再開しています。 https://t.co/liEa2zBmJP

Typhoon Jebi has been described as the strongest to hit Japan since 1993.

Jiji Press / AFP / Getty Images A wall of the south Noh stage at Nishi Honganji temple damaged by Typhoon Jebi in Kyoto.