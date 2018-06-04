This President Invited A Woman Onstage And Asked To Kiss Her. She Shook Her Head, But He Did It Anyway.

The woman initially shook her head, but Rodrigo Duterte persisted. His actions have been condemned online.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has sparked anger for kissing a woman on the lips after inviting her onstage with him.



During an event with the Filipino community in South Korea on Sunday, Duterte asked two women to join him onstage to present them with books critical of the Catholic church.

After kissing one woman on the cheek he gestured he wanted to kiss the second woman on the lips. She at first shook her head, but Duterte persisted and, according to the website Rappler, asked her if she was single before kissing and hugging her.

Gabriela, a national alliance of women's groups in the Philippines, denounced Duterte's actions as the “disgusting theatrics of a misogynist president who feels entitled to demean, humiliate or disrespect women according to his whim.”



While the incident was greeted with cheers from sections of the crowd in Seoul, it was met with disgust online.