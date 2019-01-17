An Investigative Reporter Who Exposed Corruption In Soccer Was Shot Dead In The Street

Cristina Aldehuela / AFP / Getty Images A billboard in downtown Accra for Number 12, a documentary film by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

An investigative journalist who helped expose corruption in soccer in Africa has been shot dead in Ghana.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck by unidentified assailants on motorbikes on Wednesday night, Ghana's Graphic newspaper website said.

Hussein-Suale, who was shot in a suburb of the capital Accra while returning home from work, was a member of the Tiger Eye investigative reporting team. Violence against journalists in Ghana is rare. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, only one other journalist has been killed in the country since 1992. Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, condemned the killing of Hussein-Suale unreservedly.

Rest in peace, Ahmed.

"I expect the police to bring to book, as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he said. "Once again, my heartfelt condolences."

Set up by Anas Aremeyaw Anas — an investigative reporter who has protected his anonymity and appears in photos with his face obscured — Tiger Eye last year exposed mass corruption in African soccer prior to the World Cup. It directly led to the dissolution of the Ghanaian Football Association and its president being banned by FIFA for 90 days.

Cristina Aldehuela / AFP / Getty Images Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Shortly after that investigation was published, Ghanaian lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong was filmed singling out Hussein-Suale, explicitly calling for him to be beaten.

Anas posted a video of that interview Thursday, paying tribute to Hussein-Suale.

Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed. #JournalismIsNotACrime #SayNoToCorruption

Speaking on Thursday, Agyapong said he had nothing to do with Hussein-Suale's death. "This boy is irrelevant to my life. Why would I be stupid and order people to kill him looking at how far God has brought me? He has not offended me in anyway," he told Accra-based radio station Neat FM. "They should look for those who may be behind this heinous act. This is just cheap propaganda.”

Press freedom organizations joined in the condemnation of Hussein-Suale's killing. "The brutal murder of Hussein-Suale underscores the grave danger that journalists, especially those who tackle corruption and abuse of power, face in their line of work," said Ravi R. Prasad, the director of advocacy for the International Press Institute. "The government of Ghana must swiftly investigate this crime and bring the killers to justice.”



Authorities in #Ghana should immediately investigate the killing of journalist Ahmed Divela and ensure that threats against the press are taken seriously. - @pressfreedom https://t.co/Ik47pojLBd

#Ghana @RSF is looking into the assassination of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale shot dead by unknown gunmen yesterday night in #Accra. #pressfreedom #ProtectJOurnalists #JournalismIsNotACrime @anasglobal @ossoff https://t.co/D2ZiVjWuPt