Yale Professor Accused Of Sexual Harassment Says He'd Do Things Differently

Thomas Pogge returned to the Connecticut campus for the first time since allegations of sexual harassment were brought to light.

Thomas Pogge, a renowned philosophy professor at Yale University recently accused of sexual misconduct in 2010, told BuzzFeed News Wednesday that, in hindsight, "I would have done things differently."

Pogge's comment came in response to a BuzzFeed News question regarding if he agrees with any of the accusations against him and if he believes he did something wrong.



Pogge held his first class Wednesday since the allegations came to light. It began at 9 a.m. and went smoothly, without any major disruptions, which Pogge told BuzzFeed News he was expecting.

As first reported by BuzzFeed News in May, Pogge's former undergraduate thesis student, Fernanda Lopez Aguilar, along with two other women, filed a Title IX complaint with the Department of Education alleging Yale violated federal gender equity law by mishandling reports that Pogge sexually harassed students.



In the complaint, Lopez Aguilar alleges the university paid her $2,000 and made her sign a gag order after she reported that Pogge sexually harassed her, and then retaliated against her by firing her from a postgraduate fellowship.

The woman claims Pogge inappropriately flirted with her and suggested they share a room after he invited her to an academic research trip to Valparaíso, Chile. On one occasion, Aguilar reported that she felt Pogge slide behind her on her chair, press his erection against her, and grab her breast.

A panel at Yale found there was evidence Pogge acted unprofessionally and irresponsibly but determined there was "insufficient evidence to charge him with sexual harassment."

Pogge told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that he did nothing wrong, but he's "willing to live and learn."

"Should I have invited her to come to Valparaiso?" he said. "I invited her. We were just two people in a rental car. You could say, 'Well, no, you can't do that, she's a former student of yours, this is a sexualized situation' ... If that was wrong, that was wrong. I took her there. I didn't make any moves or anything."

