Dozens Of Women Come Forward After University Of Wisconsin Student Is Arrested For Sexual Assault

A University of Wisconsin-Madison student — whose arrest for sexual assault prompted more women to come forward and accuse him of related crimes — was charged with 15 counts related to the sexual assault of five women on Thursday.



Alec Cook was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman in his Madison apartment earlier this month. News of his arrest led to more women reporting being sexually assaulted by him and "dozens of females ... wanting to speak about unknown acts related to Cook," according to a Madison Police Department search warrant.

Cook appeared in court Thursday to face additional charges since nine criminal charges were filed against him following his arrest last week.

The first woman said she and Cook studied at the library together until about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. She told Cook she didn’t want to “move too fast” or have casual sex, and he replied, “we won’t do anything you aren’t comfortable with,” according to a criminal complaint. But when they went to his apartment, he began forcefully kissing and digitally penetrating her, the woman told police, despite her demanding he stop. He took off his clothed and raped her for two hours, the complaint said, at one point choking and slapping her until she nearly passed out.

She told officers she started “accepting [my] fate” because “I realized he was bigger and stronger” and was afraid of what would happen if she fought back.

Cook told police the sex was consensual and denied she ever told him no or pushed him away — he admitted he pulled her hair. Cook didn’t remember if he put his hands on her neck, because “sometimes I get lost in the heat of the moment.”

Madison police collected a black leather book “with female names believed to be other victims” from Cook’s apartment last week while executing a search warrant, according to records reviewed by BuzzFeed News.

“The pages individually documented a different female in a very systematic way,” a police detective wrote. “Each entry showed how Cook met the female, and what he liked about them. Further the entries went on to document what he wanted to do with the females. Disturbingly enough there were statements of ‘kill’ and statements of ‘sexual’ desires.”

