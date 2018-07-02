The 3-Year-Old Girl Stabbed At Her Birthday Party In Idaho Has Died Of Her Injuries

The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder following the girl's death.

The 3-year-old child who was stabbed during an attack Saturday at her birthday party in Boise, Idaho, died from her injuries on Monday.



"It is with deep sorrow we share the news that she has passed away today," the Boise Police Department said in a statement.

The girl, who was identified as Ruya Kadir, was celebrating her birthday with friends and family at an apartment complex when the suspect, 30-year-old Timmy Earl Kinner of Los Angeles, allegedly attacked nine people. Police said that some of the victims were refugees who had "fled violence from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia."

In addition to Ruya, the wounded children are ages 4, 6, 8, and 12, police said. Three adults were also hurt when they tried to stop the attacker.

Ruya and her mother are Ethiopian refugees who arrived in the US in December 2015, and settled in Boise, the International Rescue Committee, which helped place the Kadirs and has been working with other victims, said in a statement Monday. The girl's father is in Turkey.

“Our caseworkers describe Ruya as a child who always sparkled when she walked into a room. She was her mother’s princess, always the center of attention, and loved pink and Disney princesses," David Miliband, IRC's president, said in the statement, calling her the "epitome of sweetness."



Now, her parents are enduring "every parent’s worst nightmare," Miliband said.

Her mother, stunned and reeling from the loss, had recently graduated from a job training program through Full Circle Exchange and has been working at a local grocery store, Mark Priddy, who heads the program, told BuzzFeed News.



"She was so proud of graduating and knowing that she had value and could offer that to the community and the world," he said. "Her daughter was there and it was so moving because they came on their own here and were making it.

"Ruya was everything to her and helped give her strength. They were in this together."

The Boise community has banded together to support the victims, raising thousands of dollars to help fund their medical bills and place them in temporary housing. On Monday, thousands of people gathered in the streets surrounding City Hall to honor Ruya and the other victims of the attack.