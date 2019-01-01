Tennis Legends Serena Williams And Roger Federer Faced Off For The First Time In A Doubles Match

Tennis legends Serena Williams and Roger Federer met on the court Tuesday for the first time in a doubles match at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia.

Williams, playing for the United States alongside Frances Tiafoe, went head to head with Federer, representing his home country of Switzerland alongside Belinda Bencic. The Swiss pair won 2–1.

Combined, Williams and Federer have 43 Grand Slam wins — Williams has won 23 and Federer 20.

Williams shared a post-match selfie on Instagram, captioning it " vs . The won @rogerfederer"