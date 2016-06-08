Stanford Victim Says She Has Remained Anonymous Because "I Am Every Woman"

"I am coming out to you as simply a woman wanting to be heard."

The woman who was sexually assaulted by a former Stanford swimmer released a statement Tuesday saying she has chosen to remain anonymous because "for now, I am every woman."

Last week, the 23-year-old woman read an emotional statement after 20-year-old Brock Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting her on campus in 2015 and sentenced to six months in county jail and probation.

The woman concluded her impact statement — published in full by BuzzFeed News — by saying, "to girls everywhere, I am with you."

"On nights when you feel alone, I am with you," she said. "When people doubt you or dismiss you, I am with you. I fought everyday for you. So never stop fighting, I believe you."

On Tuesday she released a statement explaining why she has chosen to remain anonymous.

"I remain anonymous, yes to protect my identity," the statement reads. "But it is also a statement, that all of these people are fighting for someone they don't know. That's the beauty of it. I don't need labels, categories, to prove I am worthy of respect, to prove that I should be listened to. I am coming out to you as simply a woman wanting to be heard. Yes there is plenty more I'd like to tell you about me. For now, I am every woman."