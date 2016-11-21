A Trump Adviser Was Photographed Holding A Plan To Question Immigrants About "Sharia Law"

Kris Kobach's plan also includes reducing the intake of Syrian immigrants to zero.

The Kansas secretary of state was photographed holding a "strategic plan" before a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday that includes ways of barring immigrants from entering the US, including asking about "support of Sharia law, jihad, equality of men and women, and the United States Constitution" and reintroducing a registry.

Kris Kobach, reportedly jockeying for a position in the Trump administration, is an immigration hardliner reportedly advising Trump and was the author of a now-defunct post-9/11 registry program, called NSEERS, for immigrants from Muslim countries.

Kobach and Trump posed for photographers before their meeting at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course. Kobach was holding a stack of papers — the front of which was partially visible.

The document he was holding was titled "DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY KOBACH STRATEGIC PLAN FOR THE FIRST 365 DAYS."

While the front page is partially covered by Kobach's hand and arm, the top portion is visible and mentions questioning "high-risk" immigrants as a way to apparently fight terrorism.

A former homeland security expert told BuzzFeed News that NSEERS would, logistically, be relatively easy to re-implement. The document also called for reducing the "intake of Syrian refugees to zero."