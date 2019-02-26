A Mom And Her 19-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Killed Five Relatives, Including Three Kids

A Pennsylvania woman and her 19-year-old daughter were arrested Monday and charged with murder for allegedly killing five of their relatives, including three children, with one of the women telling authorities that everyone "wanted to die" as part of a supposed murder-suicide plot.

Shana Decree, 45, and her daughter, Dominique Decree, each face five counts of criminal homicide and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide for allegedly murdering their five family members in their apartment, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

The pair is accused of killing Shana Decree’s children — Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13 — as well as Shana Decree’s sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42, and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.



According to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday, authorities discovered the crime scene after Bucks County Children and Youth representatives made an announced visit to the Morrisville apartment around 4 p.m. on Monday

When no one answered the door, the case worker asked a maintenance worker at the apartment complex to check inside. When the worker opened the door he found the place in disarray, with furniture turned upside down and shattered glass throughout the apartment.

He also found Shana and Dominique Decree in a disoriented state and called authorities, according to the affidavit.

When police officers arrived to the scene they discovered the five bodies scattered in one of the apartment's bedrooms.

Shana and Dominique first denied knowing what happened, but then told officers unknown men came into the apartment and killed everyone.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Shana later told authorities that everyone in the family, including the children, wanted to die and talked about suicide.

Authorities have not disclosed the manner of death for each of the victims.

But Shana allegedly told police she killed one of the children and that Dominique killed another child. Shana also said that one of the victims, her sister Jamilla Campbell, killed Naa'Irah Smith and that Dominque later killed Campbell.



According to the probable cause affidavit, Dominique allegedly told authorities that her mother killed two of the children and Naa'Irah Smith and that Jamilla Cambpell killed the third child. Dominique allegedly told authorities she choked Campbell to death.

Shana Decree was arraigned early Tuesday morning and is being held without bail. Dominique was expected to be arraigned later on Tuesday.



Attorneys for the pair could not immediately be located.