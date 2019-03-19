The NYPD Actually Built A Wall Then Popped Out From Behind It To Catch Someone Who Allegedly Kept Graffitiing #LoveTrump In A Subway Station

New York City police officers built a temporary wall at a Brooklyn subway stop to catch a man who repeatedly graffitied #LoveTrump throughout the station.

Officers received their first complaint about the graffiti at the Court Street R stop in January, the NYPD's Chief of Transit, Edward Delatorre, told reporters on Tuesday.

After multiple complaints about the graffiti, two officers asked if they can put up a fake wall to create an enclosure. Officers said they'd hide in the alcove and jump out and catch the alleged graffiti artist in the act.