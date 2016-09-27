BuzzFeed News

A House In The Bronx Was Utterly Leveled When A Drug Lab Exploded

news

A New York Fire Department battalion chief was killed in the explosion.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 27, 2016, at 11:29 a.m. ET

Posted on September 27, 2016, at 10:22 a.m. ET

A New York Fire Department battalion chief died Tuesday after a drug lab inside a house exploded in the Bronx.

WABC-TV via AP

Firefighters responded to a call about a gas leak around 6:20 am. The building exploded about an hour later, according to the New York Fire Department.

Facebook: FDNY

Battalion Chief Michael Fahy, a 17 year veteran of the FDNY, was struck in the head when the roof exploded off the building, FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a press conference.

Fahy, a father of three, was transported to a hospital but did not survive.

NYPD commissioner James O'Neill said an investigation into whether there was marijuana growing in the house is ongoing.

The massive explosion nearly leveled the entire building and when firefighters entered the building, they reportedly found a drug lab inside the residence, according to the New York Post.

Six police officers were injured in the blast, according to O'Neill.

NYPD on the scene of this house explosion there is a report of 1 fatal from this explosion
SBA @SBANYPD

NYPD on the scene of this house explosion there is a report of 1 fatal from this explosion

Reply Retweet Favorite


