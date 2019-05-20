The Transgender Woman Who Was Beaten In Dallas Last Month Was Fatally Shot

A transgender woman who was assaulted in broad daylight by a group of men in Dallas last month was found fatally shot Saturday, police said.

Police received a call about a shooting shortly before 7 a.m. on May 18. When they arrived at the scene they found Muhlaysia Booker, 23, face-down on the street, dead from a gunshot wound.

Dallas Police Lt. Vincent Weddington attributed Booker's death to "homicidal violence" but did not provide additional details.

He said there is no evidence her killing is linked to last month's attack, in which a group of men repeatedly punched and kicked her following a minor traffic accident.

The incident, which was captured on video and posted to Facebook, was being investigated by police as a possible hate crime.

Edward Thomas, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Police said they are also working to identify additional suspects in the case.



The April incident began after Booker accidentally backed into a suspect's car and tried to flee the scene, according to an affidavit obtained by BuzzFeed News. The suspect then allegedly ran Booker off the road to stop her, and allegedly threatened her with a gun unless she paid for the damages.

According to the affidavit, and as can be heard in the video, someone offered Thomas $200 to beat up Booker following accident.

As he and several other men beat her, Thomas and others in the crowd yelled, "That's what your faggot ass gets," "Get that faggot out of our hood," and "Shoot that punk ass," police said.



Transgender people face very high rates of violence and homicide. In 2018, at least 26 transgender individuals — most of whom were black transgender women — were killed through acts of violence.



Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted that he was "deeply saddened" to hear about Booker's death.