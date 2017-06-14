Lawmakers Share Their Thoughts After A Republican Congressman Was Shot

BuzzFeed News

A gunman opened fire as Republican members of Congress were practicing at baseball fields in Alexandria, Virginia, early Wednesday morning.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Last updated on June 14, 2017, at 11:42 a.m. ET

Posted on June 14, 2017, at 10:50 a.m. ET

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Several people, including a congressman, two Capitol Police officers, and a congressional aide were shot Wednesday morning during a baseball practice.

Republican congressmen and their staffers were at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park baseball fields in Alexandria when a shooter opened fire shortly after 7 a.m. local time. House majority whip Steve Scalise and a staffer to Rep. Roger Williams were shot.

Scalise was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

"We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers," Scalise's office said.

A number of Republican and Democrat members of Congress, as well as governors and other lawmakers shared their prayers on Twitter.

Democratic Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives tweeted that he's "thinking of his friend."

I am monitoring reports of the situation in Virginia. Thinking of my friend, @SteveScalise, and his staff.
Steny Hoyer @WhipHoyer

I am monitoring reports of the situation in Virginia. Thinking of my friend, @SteveScalise, and his staff.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gabrielle Giffords, was shot in the head while meeting with constituents in Arizona in 2011, called public servants "heroes."

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families &amp; staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day.
Gabrielle Giffords @GabbyGiffords

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families &amp; staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Congressman Steven Palazzo tweeted that he is safe and fine.

I am safe and fine. Please pray for my colleagues and any staff and their families who were involved in this morning's shooting.
Cong. Steven Palazzo @CongPalazzo

I am safe and fine. Please pray for my colleagues and any staff and their families who were involved in this morning's shooting.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said today "there are no Democrats or Republicans, only Americans united"

On days like today, there are no Democrats or Republicans, only Americans united in our thoughts for the wounded. https://t.co/HcsiRCcFiP
Nancy Pelosi @NancyPelosi

On days like today, there are no Democrats or Republicans, only Americans united in our thoughts for the wounded. https://t.co/HcsiRCcFiP

Reply Retweet Favorite
This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way.
Paul Ryan @SpeakerRyan

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Several other lawmakers reacted to the shooting:

Pray for my GOP colleagues, staff, &amp; Capitol Police who were shot at their baseball practice. So sick to hear of this cowardly ambush.
Rep. Eric Swalwell @RepSwalwell

Pray for my GOP colleagues, staff, &amp; Capitol Police who were shot at their baseball practice. So sick to hear of this cowardly ambush.

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@callygingrich &amp;I are deeply saddened by horrific event in VA.Praying for our friend @stevescalise, @CapitolPolice &amp; congressional staffers
Newt Gingrich @newtgingrich

.@callygingrich &amp;I are deeply saddened by horrific event in VA.Praying for our friend @stevescalise, @CapitolPolice &amp; congressional staffers

Reply Retweet Favorite
Unspeakable evil. Pray that Rep Scalise, police officers and everyone else will be ok.
Claire McCaskill @clairecmc

Unspeakable evil. Pray that Rep Scalise, police officers and everyone else will be ok.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Praying for @SteveScalise and all others involved in the shooting at GOP Congressional baseball practice this morning.
Rep. Jason Smith @RepJasonSmith

Praying for @SteveScalise and all others involved in the shooting at GOP Congressional baseball practice this morning.

Reply Retweet Favorite
My staff and I are safe. Thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues and staff at the Congressional baseball practice this morning.
Blaine Luetkemeyer @RepBlainePress

My staff and I are safe. Thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues and staff at the Congressional baseball practice this morning.

Reply Retweet Favorite
My thoughts and prayers are with @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, and all of those involved in the shooting this morning.
Ann Wagner @RepAnnWagner

My thoughts and prayers are with @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, and all of those involved in the shooting this morning.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Horrified by what happened in Alexandria this morning. My heart goes out to Steve Scalise, staffers, the US Capitol Police &amp; their families.
Kamala Harris @KamalaHarris

Horrified by what happened in Alexandria this morning. My heart goes out to Steve Scalise, staffers, the US Capitol Police &amp; their families.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Deeply saddened by this morning's events in VA, but grateful for the good work of Capitol Police. Praying for @SteveScalise &amp; all involved.
Bruce Rauner @GovRauner

Deeply saddened by this morning's events in VA, but grateful for the good work of Capitol Police. Praying for @SteveScalise &amp; all involved.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Reports that my former House colleague @SteveScalise has been shot and others injured as well. Praying for them and… https://t.co/CHlS7yAbp2
Senator Todd Young @SenToddYoung

Reports that my former House colleague @SteveScalise has been shot and others injured as well. Praying for them and… https://t.co/CHlS7yAbp2

Reply Retweet Favorite
Please pray with me for my friend @SteveScalise, USCP and all those there. https://t.co/ugvaL6n0kY
John Shimkus @RepShimkus

Please pray with me for my friend @SteveScalise, USCP and all those there. https://t.co/ugvaL6n0kY

Reply Retweet Favorite
My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues, the staffers and the U.S. Capitol Police officers involved in this morning's shooting.
Patrick Meehan @RepMeehan

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues, the staffers and the U.S. Capitol Police officers involved in this morning's shooting.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Please pray for Steve and all those injured. https://t.co/HsRN1Zm9kn
US Rep Rodney Davis @RodneyDavis

Please pray for Steve and all those injured. https://t.co/HsRN1Zm9kn

Reply Retweet Favorite
Trudi and I send our thoughts to Rep. Scalise, the police officers, Congressional staff and others injured.
Governor Jay Inslee @GovInslee

Trudi and I send our thoughts to Rep. Scalise, the police officers, Congressional staff and others injured.

Reply Retweet Favorite
An important reminder about the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of the @CapitolPolice. https://t.co/LuC7ymMjom
Rep. Bradley Byrne @RepByrne

An important reminder about the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of the @CapitolPolice. https://t.co/LuC7ymMjom

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rep. Wenstrup later tweeted that he's grateful for the Capitol police and emergency responders.

You never expect a baseball field in America to feel like being back in a combat zone in Iraq, but this morning it did.
Brad Wenstrup @RepBradWenstrup

You never expect a baseball field in America to feel like being back in a combat zone in Iraq, but this morning it did.

Reply Retweet Favorite

