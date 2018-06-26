A Teen Was Stabbed To Death When A Gang Thought He Leaked A Sex Tape Of A Gang Member's Relative

Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was stabbed to death with a knife and a machete. His family says a gang sent a note saying it was a mix-up.

A 15-year-old New York teen was dragged out of a bodega and fatally stabbed with a knife and a machete in what his family says was a case of mistaken identity.



Eight men are in police custody in connection to the fatal stabbing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, who was killed last week when suspected gang members reportedly mistook him for another teen who shared a video of a girl believed to be a gang member's relative having sex.

As the suspects fled in two cars, Guzman-Feliz, a student at the Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School in the Bronx, was able to walk toward a nearby hospital, but collapsed on the street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.



Six men were arrested Monday in New Jersey in connection to the killing and are awaiting extradition to New York. They were identified by police as Danel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx; Joniki Martinez, 24, of Freeport, New York; Jose Muniz, 21, of Paterson; Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx; Santiago Rodriguez, 24, of the Bronx; and Jose Taverez, 21, also of the Bronx.

Their arrest came one day after Kevin J. Alvarez, 19, was taken into custody in New York and charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and gang assault.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea on Tuesday announced an eighth man, Alvin Garcia of the Bronx, had also been arrested in connection to the attack.

"We will leave no stone unturned," Shea said at a news conference. "If you flee to Paterson [New Jersey], if you flee to Wyoming, we will get you."

Police released video footage of the moments leading up to the attack.