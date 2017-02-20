CNN's Jake Tapper Slammed Milo Yiannopoulos For "Defending" Pedophilia

In the video, which was shot in January 2016 but surfaced Sunday night, Yiannopoulos discusses sexual relationships between people in their 20s and 13 year olds, and says older men can benefit young gay men who are not supported by their families.

“We get hung up on this sort of child abuse stuff to the point where we are heavily policing consensual adults,” Yiannopoulos says in the "The Drunken Peasants" podcast video.



"In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men – the sort of ‘coming of age’ relationship – those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their parents," he says.

The podcast's host tells Yiannopoulos that his comments "sound like Catholic priest molestation."

"I'm grateful for Father Michael," Yiannopoulos responds. "I wouldn't give nearly such good head if it wasn't for him."

CNN anchor Jake Tapper fired off a series of tweets Sunday night slamming Yiannopoulos for "normalizing" child sexual abuse and asking how the Conservative Political Action Conference can defend its decision to invite him to speak at its conference.

"Preying on children is the definition of evil," he wrote in one tweet. "Justifying it in any way is sick and disturbing. Has everyone lost their minds?"