Homeland Security Officials Investigating Leslie Jones Website Hack

Her personal information and naked photos were posted on her site for a period of time on Wednesday.

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating after comedian Leslie Jones' personal website was hacked on Wednesday.



The Saturday Night Live cast member's personal information, such as her driver's license and passport, were reportedly posted on her website Wednesday morning. Nude photos of the actress were also published on the website — and were then shared on 4chan. Her site is still down as of Thursday afternoon.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York has an open investigation into this matter. As a matter of agency policy, we are unable to disclose any details related to an active investigation," the agency told NBC in a statement.

Homeland Security did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Last month Jones was the target of racial and misogynistic attacks, prompting her to quit Twitter for some time. She returned to tweet about the Rio Olympics in August.

Twitter in turn permanently banned conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos for inciting his followers to send Jones racist tweets.