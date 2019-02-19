A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly pulling a gun on a Kentucky couple wearing "Make America Great Again" hats and reportedly threatening, "It's a good day to die, bitch."

James Michael Phillips was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment after police arrived at a Sam's Club in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in response to reports of him pulling a gun out on customers.

Terry Pierce told BuzzFeed News that he was out on Saturday with his wife, Cherrie, doing their regular weekend errands, which included a stop at the Sam's Club.

While waiting to check out, Pierce said Phillips — whom he had never met before — flipped him and his wife off, saying it was because of the hats they were wearing. Phillips later told police officers that he flipped them off "solely for wearing the hats," according to the incident report seen by BuzzFeed News.

"Excuse me, did you just flip us off?" Pierce told BuzzFeed News his wife asked Phillips.

According to Pierce, Phillips responded by yelling, "Yes, I did because of those hats."

Pierce said he chased after Phillips, asking him, "What gives you the right?"

Pierce said Phillips was swearing at him during the confrontation, so he flipped him off in return. "Buddy, it goes both ways," he told BuzzFeed News he said to Phillips.

Then, Pierce told BuzzFeed News, Phillips pulled the gun on him and told him, "It is a good day for you to die." Phillips eventually holstered his gun, Pierce said, while they continued to argue in the parking lot.