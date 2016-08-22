"Good Morning America" Host Apologizes For Saying "Colored People"
Amy Robach was discussing actress Zendaya potentially playing Mary Jane in an upcoming remake of Spider-Man when she used the phrase.
Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach apologized for using the phrase "colored people" during Monday's broadcast, calling it "a mistake."
Robach was discussing actress Zendaya potentially playing Mary Jane in an upcoming remake of Spider-Man.
“Now we all know Hollywood has received recent and quite a bit of criticism for casting white actors in what one might assume should be a role reserved for colored people," Robach said Monday.
Robach's comments sparked a torrent of criticism on social media:
After the broadcast, Robach released a statement apologizing for the comment, saying "it is not at all a reflection of how I feel or speak in my everyday life."
"This morning during a segment about Hollywood casting, I mistakenly said 'colored people' instead of 'people of color,'" Robach said. "I sincerely apologize. It was a mistake and is not at all a reflection of how I feel or speak in my everyday life."
