Gawker's Nick Denton Files For Bankruptcy

Gawker Media founder Nick Denton filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday in Manhattan federal court to prevent Hulk Hogan from seizing his assets.

A Florida jury ordered Denton to personally pay Hogan $10 million in an invasion of privacy lawsuit.

The former professional wrestler sued Gawker Media after the website published a 90-second excerpt of Hogan's sex tape.

In March, a Florida jury awarded Hogan a total of $140 million. Denton was ordered to personally pay $10 million of punitive damages.

The bankruptcy petition filed Monday lists Denton's assets as $10 million to $50 million and liabilities of more than $100 million, including Hogan's lawsuit and other pending litigation.

"I’m in a positive frame of mind, because our influential brands will soon be free to thrive under new ownership, and our very existence as an independent entity has been a triumph," Denton wrote in a memo to Gawker Media staff Monday. "For once, the journalistic cliché is appropriate: We’ve spoken truth to power. Sometimes uncomfortable truths. Sometimes gossipy truths. But truths. There is a price to pay for that, and I am paying it now. But we never gave up our souls in the pursuit of an easy life."