Four Students File Complaints Saying Colleges Mishandled Sex Assault Cases

The students filed complaints against Monmouth University, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Indiana University Bloomington, and American University.

Four women from different universities filed federal complaints Monday saying administrators violated gender equality laws by mishandling their alleged sexual assault cases.

The students from American University, Indiana University Bloomington, Monmouth University, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, filed the complaints under the Title IX law with the Department of Education. They did so with the help of national survivor advocacy organization End Rape on Campus.

“The similar patterns of institutional negligence and indifference in these complaints — despite the differences in the institutions — are shocking and merit immediate accountability,” said Sofie Karasek, the organization's co-founder.

The group has filed joint complaints in the past. In April 2014, Karasek said, said they filed simultaneously against University of California, Santa Barbara; Valparaiso University; University of Toledo; and University of Michigan. In 2013, the organization filed a simultaneous complaints against Swarthmore College; University of Southern California; University of California Berkeley; and Occidental College.

While the details of each complaint filed Monday are different, the overall allegations are markedly similar — including allegations that no-contact orders, issued by the school, between the women and their alleged perpetrators were not enforced.

Additionally, all four complaints say the universities' investigations into the alleged assaults took longer than 60 days — the timeframe recommended by the U.S. Department of Education.

A spokesperson for Monmouth University said the school has “a rigorous and exhaustive protocol and support process to ensure that all concerns are addressed.” The university has not been notified of the complaint yet, but the spokesperson said they are fully prepared to work with the Office for Civil Rights in the matter.

A spokesperson for University of Alabama at Birmingham said student privacy laws prohibit the university from discussing details of a sexual assault investigation.

American University said it has not yet received the complaint but added that “if we do receive a complaint, we will fully cooperate and work with OCR to address any questions they may have. AU does not tolerate any form of sexual harassment, assault or misconduct.”

A spokesperson for Indiana University told BuzzFeed News the school is aware of the complaint.

BuzzFeed News spoke with the four women about their experiences and what brought them to file the complaints.

Hailey Rial, a freshman at Indiana University Bloomington, said she wrote in the complaint that she suffered a biased adjudication process because the Title IX investigator assigned to her case, Jason Casares, faced unrelated allegations of sexual assault himself.

Casares, the Title IX coordinator and director of student ethics, resigned after the university launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault that were lodged against him, according to a university statement.

"I'm offended he didn't excuse himself from the case," Rial told BuzzFeed News of Casares.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Cesares for comment. Casares, in the Indianapolis Star, denied the allegations through a statement from his lawyer.

“Although Jason believes he could still do his job, Jason wanted to do what was best for IU and his family,” the statement reads. “Jason’s time at IU has been memorable and worthwhile in every respect.”

Mark Land, a spokesperson for Indiana University, said that all cases investigated by Casares from this academic year, including Rial's, are being reviewed by an independent Title IX authority.

Rial said she decided to speak out publicly because she felt like no one at Indiana University was discussing the issue of sexual violence.