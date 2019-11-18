Four People Were Killed When A Gunman Opened Fire At A Backyard Football Watch Party
Police officials said about 35 friends and family members had gathered to watch football.
At least four people were killed and six others injured Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a group of family and friends who had gathered to watch football in Fresno, California.
About 35 people had gathered at the house to watch football, Deputy Chief of the Fresno Police Department, Michael Reid told reporters. At around 8:00 p.m. police received calls about possible gunfire.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found three men dead and several others injured. A fourth man later died at the hospital. All victims were 25 to 30-year-old Asian men, Reid said.
Six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the several children who were at the party were injured.
Reid said that initial information indicates that somebody came up to the house on foot and began firing in the backyard, where most of the party guests were gathered.
It is unclear if more than one suspect was involved. No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.
