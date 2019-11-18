Four People Were Killed When A Gunman Opened Fire At A Backyard Football Watch Party

At least four people were killed and six others injured Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a group of family and friends who had gathered to watch football in Fresno, California.



About 35 people had gathered at the house to watch football, Deputy Chief of the Fresno Police Department, Michael Reid told reporters. At around 8:00 p.m. police received calls about possible gunfire.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three men dead and several others injured. A fourth man later died at the hospital. All victims were 25 to 30-year-old Asian men, Reid said.