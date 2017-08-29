Some Government Veterans From Katrina Are Crowdsourcing Rescue Requests From Harvey Victims

"This community of complete strangers has come together and we are literally saving lives," one of the creators of Harvey Rescue said.

Jessica Decker woke up Friday morning at her San Francisco home, having the day off from work, and began reading the news about the hurricane set to make landfall in Texas that night.



Decker, who has a background in science visualization, saw several tweets regarding relief efforts, including where shelters will be located and information about food drives.

She put a call out on Twitter, tagging people she has worked with previously, asking if they’d want to map resource information. She was involved in open-mapping projects in the past, and wanted to see how it could help with what promised to be — and became — a historic, devastating, and deadly storm.

Danny McGlashing, a coder, responded and the two paired up to create a map of resources. They called their project Harvey Relief.

Since Friday, Harvey Relief teamed up with another group — Harvey Rescue — that was searching and mapping rescue requests on Twitter from people who were stranded. Harvey Rescue was organized online by a group of people who had previously formed a private Twitter DM.

The groups have received the technical support of a mobile data collection app and have hundreds of volunteers working around the clock, scraping Twitter to log and map the information Houstonians are disseminating online.

“This community of complete strangers has come together, and we are literally saving lives,” @RogueEPAstaff, who helped create Harvey Rescue, told BuzzFeed News.

The group doesn’t have a scientific methodology when it comes to collecting the data and mapping it out. The volunteers collect the SOS tweets and vet them “as much as we can” by calling and texting the phone numbers provided, Brooke Binkowski, who serves as the group's spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News.

“We’re allowing for a certain margin of error,” Binkowski said, adding that she knows there will be duplicate entries in the data and that some might be submitted from pranksters — a small price to pay if it means rescue teams will reach people in need, she said.



The group is working to fix the duplicate entries, but could not provide a timeline for when they expect that to be completed.