This College Junior Was Shot Twice After Stopping An Attempted Sexual Assault

Kyle Richard chased after a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman at a Long Island house party.

Kyle Richard, a junior in college, is being credited with stopping an attempted sexual assault at a Long Island house party last summer and chasing after the alleged perpetrator — who then shot at the 20-year-old kinesiology major three times, striking each of his legs.

Richard, a student and linebacker on the football team at SUNY Cortland in upstate New York, went to a house party on Long Island in July 2017 with his friends from high school while he was home from school for the summer. As he was getting ready to leave, Richard heard noises coming from the bathroom — the sounds, he said, of a woman's cry.

"I didn't know what was going on," Richard told BuzzFeed News. "I just knew something what up."

Using his shoulder, Richard said he and one of his friends pushed open the door and saw a man standing behind a young woman with his hand on her neck, attempting to assault her. The woman was crying and bleeding from the mouth, Richard said.

Richard asked the young woman what happened, and she told him the assailant was trying to rape her.



"My first thought was, 'oh hell no,'" Richard said.

The man fled the house and Richard ran after him. Richard caught up to him in the front yard, confronted him, and asked what had happened in the bathroom.

"I asked him what he was doing to that girl," Richard said. "He kept telling me to chill."