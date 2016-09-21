Charlotte Police Say Black Man Fatally Shot Had Gun, Not A Book

"I can tell you a handgun was seized," the Charlotte police chief said. "I can tell you we did not find a book."

Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday that a black man fatally shot by officers Tuesday was armed with a handgun, disputing the man's family's claim that he was holding a book at the time of the shooting.

Putney could not say definitively whether the man, 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott, raised the weapon and pointed it toward an officer.

“He did have a weapon when he exited the vehicle,” Putney said. “Officers were giving loud, clear verbal commands. The suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun, threatening officers.”

The statement from police comes after a night of unrest in the city where protesters took to the streets, throwing rocks and damaging multiple vehicles. Putney said one protester was arrested and 16 officers were injured.

"It's time to change the narrative, because I can tell you from the facts that the story's a little bit different as to how it's been portrayed so far, especially through social media," Putney said.



Scott's family on Wednesday said they continue to have more questions than answers about how he died. In a statement, Rakeyia Scott, his wife, described him as a loving husband, brother, and friend, and asked protesters to gather peacefully.

"As a family, we respect the rights of those who wish to protest, but we ask that people protest peacefully. Please do not hurt people or members of law enforcement, damage property or take things that do not belong to you in the name of protesting," she said. "After listening to remarks made by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Putney today, we have more questions than answers about Keith's death. Rest assured, we will work diligently to get answers to our questions as quickly as possible."

Attorney General Loretta Lynch also said on Wednesday that the Department of Justice is "assessing the incident."



"Unfortunately, we saw several instances of violence during the protests, and 12 police officers and a number of demonstrators were injured as a result," Lynch said. "Protest is protected by our Constitution and is a vital instrument for raising issues and creating change. But when it turns violent, it undermines the very justice that it seeks to achieve and I urge those demonstrating in Charlotte to remain peaceful in their expressions of protest and concern."