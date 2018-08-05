BuzzFeed News

Gather 'Round, All, And We Will Tell You Why Everyone's Freaking Out Now That Carly Rae Jepsen Has A Sword

news

Gives "Cut to the Feeling" a whole new meaning.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 5, 2018, at 5:01 p.m. ET

This is Carly Rae Jepsen.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

This is a sword.

Serikbaib / Getty Images

And now Carly Rae Jepsen has one and this is a big deal.

WE FOR REAL GAVE CARLY RAE JEPSEN A SWORD
Melmet Vilkman @JMHarenchar

WE FOR REAL GAVE CARLY RAE JEPSEN A SWORD

Many of you may be asking whyyyyy this matters? Gather around. We're about to tell you a story.

Google
Once upon a time — back in January of this year — a meme was born.

swordlesbianopinions.tumblr.com

It all started when the Sword Lesbian Opinions Tumblr account laid it out, loud and clear: "petition to give Carly Rae Jepsen a sword."

"i like her and think she should have one," read the post.

And honestly, why not? Fans were on board and just like that, a meme was born.

Tumblr

An army of fans gathered online to discuss giving their queen the weapon.

║\ ║▒\ ║▒▒\ ║░▒║ ║░▒║give ║░▒║carly ║░▒║rae ║░▒║jepsen ║░▒║a ║░▒║ sword ║░▒║ ▓▓▓▓ [█▓] [█▓] [█▓] [█▓]
rory @yrorp

║\ ║▒\ ║▒▒\ ║░▒║ ║░▒║give ║░▒║carly ║░▒║rae ║░▒║jepsen ║░▒║a ║░▒║ sword ║░▒║ ▓▓▓▓ [█▓] [█▓] [█▓] [█▓]

Art was created.

reddit.com

Plans were devised.

i'm gonna melt all the guns and turn them into swords and then give the swords to carly rae jepsen
sim @copsympathizer

i'm gonna melt all the guns and turn them into swords and then give the swords to carly rae jepsen

This was a movement.

no cops at pride just carly rae jepsen and her sword
tadhg @faketadhg

no cops at pride just carly rae jepsen and her sword

But would they succeed?

The Give Carly Rae Jepsen a Sword Movement Gains Momentum. But Will it Succeed?
JuanPa @jpbrammer

The Give Carly Rae Jepsen a Sword Movement Gains Momentum. But Will it Succeed?

Momentum was building. In April, a Twitter account was created to call out the injustice on a daily basis.

Twitter: @giveherasword

And then, on Aug. 4, 2018, during Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, thanks to the internet, a prophecy was fulfilled.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN HAS RECEIVED HER SWORD!!! THEY FINALLY GAVE HER A SWORD!!!!!
nick @cuttothefeelin

CARLY RAE JEPSEN HAS RECEIVED HER SWORD!!! THEY FINALLY GAVE HER A SWORD!!!!!

While Jepsen performed the appropriately titled song "Cut to the Feeling," a large, inflatable sword made its way through the crowd, onto the stage, and into her hand.

Like the leader she is, Carly raised the sword above her head while declaring, "Oh yeah, a sword!"

A truly historic moment.

Illustration of Joan of Arc with raised sword (Frank E. Schoonover, 1918) // Carly Rae Jepsen (Lollapalooza, 2018)
eft @ericfloyd

Illustration of Joan of Arc with raised sword (Frank E. Schoonover, 1918) // Carly Rae Jepsen (Lollapalooza, 2018)

Reply Retweet Favorite

So there you have it. Carly Slay (don't @ me) Jepsen now has her sword.

youtube.com



