Gather 'Round, All, And We Will Tell You Why Everyone's Freaking Out Now That Carly Rae Jepsen Has A Sword

Gives "Cut to the Feeling" a whole new meaning.

And now Carly Rae Jepsen has one and this is a big deal.

Many of you may be asking whyyyyy this matters? Gather around. We're about to tell you a story.

Once upon a time — back in January of this year — a meme was born.

It all started when the Sword Lesbian Opinions Tumblr account laid it out, loud and clear: "petition to give Carly Rae Jepsen a sword."

"i like her and think she should have one," read the post.