This Bruce Springsteen Tribute To Prince Is One Of The Best

news

The Boss performed a poignant cover of the Prince classic at the Barclays Center Saturday night.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Posted on April 24, 2016, at 10:38 a.m. ET

Bruce Springsteen opened his Brooklyn concert Saturday night with a solemn tribute to Prince, who died Thursday at age 57.

Springsteen, who is currently on his The River tour, performed "Purple Rain" beneath purple lights while Nils Lofgren delivered a masterful guitar solo.

According to Forbes, Springsteen told the audience, "Whenever I saw Prince, I left the show humbled."

"Prince forever! God bless," Springsteen said at the end of the song.

Watch the full performance here:

youtu.be

