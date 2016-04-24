This Bruce Springsteen Tribute To Prince Is One Of The Best

The Boss performed a poignant cover of the Prince classic at the Barclays Center Saturday night.

Bruce Springsteen opened his Brooklyn concert Saturday night with a solemn tribute to Prince, who died Thursday at age 57.

Springsteen, who is currently on his The River tour, performed "Purple Rain" beneath purple lights while Nils Lofgren delivered a masterful guitar solo.

According to Forbes, Springsteen told the audience, "Whenever I saw Prince, I left the show humbled."

"Prince forever! God bless," Springsteen said at the end of the song.