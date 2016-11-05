BuzzFeed News

Beyoncé Reclaimed A Once Controversial Hillary Clinton Quote About Baking Cookies

Beyoncé gave the quote a new feminist meaning.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Posted on November 5, 2016, at 11:16 a.m. ET

On Friday night, Beyoncé and Jay Z, along with several other rappers, performed at a political rally in support of Hillary Clinton in Cleveland.

Queen B gave a passionate speech about how she hoped her daughter would grow up to see a woman lead the country.

"I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country, and know that her possibilities are limitless," Beyoncé said. "We have to think about the future of our daughters, our songs, and vote for someone who cares for them as much as we do. And that is why, I'm with her."

During Beyoncé's performance, a Hillary Clinton quote from 1992 — which outraged many at the time — appeared in an oversized screen on the stage.

"I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies and had teas, but what I decided to do was to fulfill my profession," the quote reads.

Clinton said this back in 1992 when she was first lady of Arkansas and Bill Clinton, then governor of the state, was running for president.

Back in 1992, Hillary Clinton was considered somewhat unusual, given she was a first lady who had both a family and a fast-advancing career.

"But she was still a working mother ― an idea that many Americans continued to view with suspicion and antipathy," as the Huffington Post put it. "And as the presidential campaign wore on, her opponents used her professional life against her, making her out to be a radical who wanted to upend the American family."

Almost 25 years after Clinton's comment, Beyoncé's performance showed just how far women have come.

Several women remembered the backlash this quote stirred in 1992 and were happy to see it re-used, without the controversy.

Major--&gt; Hillary reclaiming her "baked cookies" line from 1992. This on screen at Beyonce concert
@amychozick @nytpolitics This is everything to a girl who lived through the shitstorm that caused in the 90's. I was with her then, &amp; am now
@Cechase @amychozick @nytpolitics I was a teenager then &amp; this quote is why Hillary became my hero.
@amychozick This was scandalous at the time, like she was putting down housewives. Now it's empowering. A siren call...FINALLY! #ImWithHer
