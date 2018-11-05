A Newlywed Couple Died After Their Helicopter Crashed On Their Wedding Day
"I have peace in the fact that you left this earth so full of happiness and love," a wedding guest posted on Instagram.
A young couple died early Sunday when the helicopter they were in after their wedding crashed in Uvalde, Texas.
Bailee Ackerman Byler and Will Byler were married on Saturday, Nov. 3, and were seniors at Sam Houston State University, according to the Houstonian, the school's student-run newspaper.
"It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering senior) and Bailee Ackerman Byler (Agricultural Communication senior) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding," the Houstonian posted on Facebook. "We ask that you keep the Byler and Ackerman families in your thoughts and prayers."
The Uvalde County sheriff's office issued a statement saying it “received a call from an aviation monitoring center of a possible down aircraft in the area of Northwest Uvalde County.”
The sheriff said that by early Sunday, they had located the accident and that the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the crash. The Texas DPS and FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A guest posted photos from the wedding to Instagram, saying "last night was magical in every way. Absolutely perfect."
"I have peace in the fact that you left this earth so full of happiness and love. How awesome to spend your honeymoon with Jesus. so thankful we got to spend these last few days with y'all. our hearts hurt now, but we know this is not forever," the post reads.
Another wedding guest posted on Facebook saying, "We celebrated their fairy tale wedding and they were surrounded by their family and friends as they flew off in the family helicopter."
According to the post, the helicopter crashed about a mile from the family ranch. The pilot was also killed in the crash.
