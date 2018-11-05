A Newlywed Couple Died After Their Helicopter Crashed On Their Wedding Day

A young couple died early Sunday when the helicopter they were in after their wedding crashed in Uvalde, Texas.

Bailee Ackerman Byler and Will Byler were married on Saturday, Nov. 3, and were seniors at Sam Houston State University, according to the Houstonian, the school's student-run newspaper.

"It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering senior) and Bailee Ackerman Byler (Agricultural Communication senior) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding," the Houstonian posted on Facebook. "We ask that you keep the Byler and Ackerman families in your thoughts and prayers."

The Uvalde County sheriff's office issued a statement saying it “received a call from an aviation monitoring center of a possible down aircraft in the area of Northwest Uvalde County.”

The sheriff said that by early Sunday, they had located the accident and that the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the crash. The Texas DPS and FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.