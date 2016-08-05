BuzzFeed News

The Most Dramatic Stories You Can't Miss This Week

The Most Dramatic Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Albert Samaha details a web of police intimidation and retaliation. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Marisa Carroll

Posted on August 5, 2016, at 3:16 p.m. ET

1. How an Albuquerque DA Took on Her Own Police Department and Lost Everything — BuzzFeed News

2. "I Have No Choice but to Keep Looking"New York Times Magazine

3. How an 1891 Mass Lynching Tried to Make America Great Again — BuzzFeed News

4. Out of Balance: How USA Gymnastics Failed to Report Sex Abuse CasesIndyStar

5. Medical Benefits of Dental Floss Unproven — AP

6. This Is What It’s Like to Watch Hate and Fear Grow After the Attack in Nice — BuzzFeed Reader

7. 94 Hours Inside the Ranch, Hollywood’s Favorite “Wellness Retreat"The Cut

8. The Pop Star of Jihad — The Fader

