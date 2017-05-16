BuzzFeed News

This Woman Was Called "Quirky" For Not Wearing Heels To An Inauguration And People Are Pissed

"Should she have a tie like everyone else?"

By Marie Kirschen and Rachael Krishna

Posted on May 16, 2017, at 12:20 p.m. ET

On Sunday, at the inauguration ceremony for the new president of France, Emanuel Macron, Sibeth Ndiaye, Macron's adviser in charge of press relations, wore a floral dress, a leather jacket, and white shoes.

French website Purepeople dedicated an article to her look, calling it "quirky".

Purepeople said that &quot;heels would have been expected&quot; and that Ndiaye &quot;seduced with this off-the-wall look, flowery dress, leather jacket, and an imposing handbag over the shoulder.&quot;
Purepeople said that "heels would have been expected" and that Ndiaye "seduced with this off-the-wall look, flowery dress, leather jacket, and an imposing handbag over the shoulder."

But some people took issue with their take on her outfit.

En quoi c'est "décalé" ?😕 https://t.co/C2EDAR962a
19+ @CarlaYlaine

En quoi c'est "décalé" ?😕 https://t.co/C2EDAR962a

"How is this 'quirky.'"

Many thought that calling it "quirky" was reaching.

Elle porte une robe à fleurs des derbies et un perfecto. Où est le décalage ?!?! @purepeople https://t.co/u2cLsbSPvm
Aïssatou DJITTE @AissaDJITTE

Elle porte une robe à fleurs des derbies et un perfecto. Où est le décalage ?!?! @purepeople https://t.co/u2cLsbSPvm

"She's wearing a flower dress, flats, and a leather jacket. Where is the quirky?"

Son look "décalé". Putain mais quelle tristesse cet article. https://t.co/0bMwqNvVBb
Mr. Lee @Misteur_Lee

Son look "décalé". Putain mais quelle tristesse cet article. https://t.co/0bMwqNvVBb

"It's a 'quirky' look.

Fuck, how sad is this article."

And that heels should not be mandatory.

"...des talons auraient été attendus pour ce type de rendez-vous protocolaires..." WTF???? 😡https://t.co/jMvsm9mHCe via @purepeople
isa bonnet @IsaBonnet

"...des talons auraient été attendus pour ce type de rendez-vous protocolaires..." WTF???? 😡https://t.co/jMvsm9mHCe via @purepeople

"'...Heels would have been expected for this type of ceremony...' WTF? 😡 "

And that people should stop commenting systematically on women's clothes.

Donc on en est encore à commenter le look des femmes ? C'est d'un naze... https://t.co/3X5rmRX0nk
Edouard Reis Carona @ereiscarona

Donc on en est encore à commenter le look des femmes ? C'est d'un naze... https://t.co/3X5rmRX0nk

"So we are still commenting on how women look? It sucks."

OH MON DIEU UNE ROBE A FLEURS QUELLE GOURGANDINE https://t.co/ZIiCXgSXV1
Mikafacto @Mikafacto

OH MON DIEU UNE ROBE A FLEURS QUELLE GOURGANDINE https://t.co/ZIiCXgSXV1

"OH MY GOD A FLOWER DRESS WHAT A HUSSY"

Others made jokes about the fact that Ndiaye's look only seemed different because the men were ALL dressed the same.

Et y'a 7 gars qui sont fringués pareil et vous dites rien ? https://t.co/XKkmMuFPxW
Lorenzo @LorenzZorro

Et y'a 7 gars qui sont fringués pareil et vous dites rien ? https://t.co/XKkmMuFPxW

"And there are seven guys who are like this and you say nothing?"

Elle aurait dû mettre un costume cravate comme tout le monde ? #SeuleMeuf #passationdepouvoir https://t.co/mOtXek9Wx7
Héloïse Duché @heloiseduche

Elle aurait dû mettre un costume cravate comme tout le monde ? #SeuleMeuf #passationdepouvoir https://t.co/mOtXek9Wx7

"Should she have a tie like everyone else?"

After all, they only had to come wearing suits.

Les autres n'avaient qu'à venir en robe et puis c'est tout. Que cela plaise ou non, elle est devant. Voilà ce qui v… https://t.co/DG99iqnCs2
Sergio Ramos 4 @AmiFantome

Les autres n'avaient qu'à venir en robe et puis c'est tout. Que cela plaise ou non, elle est devant. Voilà ce qui v… https://t.co/DG99iqnCs2

"The others only had to come in a suit and then that's all. Like it or not, she is in front. That's what upsets you."

Other journalists tweeted their support for Ndiaye.

#TraduisonsLes Sibeth Ndiaye l'audacieuse qui ose ne pas être un homme blanc en costume noir.
Rokhaya Diallo @RokhayaDiallo

#TraduisonsLes Sibeth Ndiaye l'audacieuse qui ose ne pas être un homme blanc en costume noir.

"Sibeth Ndiaye the bold one who dares to not be a white man in a black suit."

Décalé de quoi ?! Des 6 gars tous habillés pareil derrière elle ?! Big up au passage pour le perfecto https://t.co/TdQBncA8jN
Fabienne Sintes @FabSintes

Décalé de quoi ?! Des 6 gars tous habillés pareil derrière elle ?! Big up au passage pour le perfecto https://t.co/TdQBncA8jN

"Quirky from what?! From the six guys all dressed the same behind her?! And by the way, props for the leather jacket"

And it even caught the attention of Cécile Duflot, a French politician gained notoriety in France in 2012, when she was whistled at the Assembly because of a floral dress.

&quot;White derbies, while heels were expected in this type of ceremony...&quot; #Tired #TeamFloweryDress #shewasright.
"White derbies, while heels were expected in this type of ceremony..." #Tired #TeamFloweryDress #shewasright.

During the ceremony, Brigitte Macron's look was also commented on by Twitter users, but also by the commentators of TV station France 2, who said she wore a "pretty short skirt for the event".

&quot;The skirt worn by Brigitte Macron to the Elysee triggers sexist comments&quot;
"The skirt worn by Brigitte Macron to the Elysee triggers sexist comments"

As a result, some people note that no matter what they do, women always seem to be wrong.

Alors Sibeth Ndiaye n'est pas assez bien habillée, Brigitte Macron est trop bien habillée. Qu'est ce qu'il vous faut ? #PassationDePouvoir
Jean-Claude Yaourt @Lebravex

Alors Sibeth Ndiaye n'est pas assez bien habillée, Brigitte Macron est trop bien habillée. Qu'est ce qu'il vous faut ? #PassationDePouvoir

"So Sibeth Ndiaye is not well-dressed enough, Brigitte Macron is too well-dressed. What do you want?"

Jupe trop courte, sac trop cher, talons trop plats, mdr vous êtes super chiants sérieux. https://t.co/LPxyzBFGwd
Maryloutre 🌿 @fuckthehellyeah

Jupe trop courte, sac trop cher, talons trop plats, mdr vous êtes super chiants sérieux. https://t.co/LPxyzBFGwd

Skirt too short, too expensive bag, heels too flat, LOL you are super boring seriously.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Purepeople for comment.

This post was translated from French.

