The Best Books Out This Week

White Cat, Black Dog by Kelly Link

Link has already proven herself the fairy godmother of fairy-tale retellings in her previous four short story collections, expertly updating and humanizing them into enchanting, perfectly contained vignettes. Her latest collection so seamlessly entwines the real with the surreal that the stories threaten to slip into reality, resonating long after reading. Each story, set now or in the near future, grapples with mortality and the nature of love. In her opening story, “The White Cat’s Divorce,” a wealthy father, annoyed by his three sons and haunted by dreams of death, bids his sons to go out into the world on yearlong quests to compete for their inheritance. In “Prince Hat Underground,” a retelling of “East of the Sun, West of the Moon,” a 57-year-old happily married gay man journeys to hell to rescue his husband. A struggling grad student who agrees to house-sit a remote cabin for the summer finds himself entertaining guests from another world in a retelling of “Snow White and Rose Red,” while a girl longs for an ageless man who can only appear on snowy Christmas days in a “Tam Lin” spinoff. All seven stories are thought-provoking and wonderfully told. The full-cast audiobook is mesmerizing. —Margaret Kingsbury

Lone Women by Victor LaValle

This tightly written horror novel occurs in the early 20th-century American West. Thirty-one-year-old Adelaide Henry has had a relatively sheltered though hard-working life on her parents’ California farm in one of the few all-Black settlements in the US. Her parents’ gruesome deaths upend her quiet life, and she’s forced to flee her childhood home with nothing but a tightly locked, surprisingly heavy trunk beside her. She decides to escape to Montana, where she claims a remote homestead. She allows no one to touch her trunk but her, though some hear whispering from within when they get too close. This absorbing, powerful horror novel has one of the best endings I’ve read in a while. Joniece Abbott-Pratt’s audiobook narration is spot on. —Margaret Kingsbury

Sea Change by Gina Chung

Set in a near future wrecked by climate change, this novel follows Ro, a woman in her 30s working at the local aquarium her marine biologist father used to love. The aquarium’s prized possession is Dolores, an enormous octopus born in the Bering Vortex, a heavily polluted, mysterious area of the ocean where Ro’s father went missing. But the aquarium auctions off Dolores to a private buyer while Ro is still reeling from a breakup with her boyfriend, who was sent on a mission to colonize Mars, and her estrangement from her childhood best friend, who has been outgrowing Ro ever since she got engaged. As Ro tries to rescue Dolores, she finds herself grappling with decades of piled-up grief. —Izzy Ampil

Chlorine by Jade Song

Chinese American Ren Yu’s fascination with mermaids began as a young child, when her mother checked out a collection of mermaid folktales for her from the library. When she tries out for the swim team, despite having little experience with swimming, she’s a natural and immediately catches the coach’s all-consuming eye. She becomes obsessed with swimming, constantly working out and training so her body can transform into the perfect swimmer’s physique. She only makes a single friend during her childhood and teen years, Cathy, a fellow swimmer whose only passion is watching Ren. Both girls experience the coach’s abuse, but whereas Cathy cringes from it, Ren relishes in it. However, even more than becoming a perfect swimmer, Ren longs to become a mermaid. This fantastically strange, explosive debut novel entrances even as it unsettles. It’s so brilliantly written. The audiobook, narrated by Catherine Ho and Imani Parks, is excellent. —Margaret Kingsbury

