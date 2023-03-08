The Best Books Out This Week

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

A group of twentysomething anarchist do-gooders sneak into backyards, trespass on wealthy people’s land, and seek out forgotten parks, planting crops as they go. Called Birnam Wood, the group has been barely scraping by for years. After a natural disaster, founder Mira Bunting spots an opportunity to reclaim an abandoned farm for their guerilla gardening. However, as she investigates the farm, she meets billionaire Robert Lemoine, who has recently purchased the farm to build an end-of-times bunker. He’s fascinated by the group and offers them the financial support they desperately need, but at what cost? Set in New Zealand, this fascinating, character-driven read is another stunner from the Booker Prize–winning author of The Luminaries. —Margaret Kingsbury

Confidence by Rafael Frumkin

Ezra and Orson are con artists who've been friends since their teens. When these on-again, off-again lovers start their biggest con yet by scamming the rich with a lifestyle improvement program that promises them enlightenment, things quickly get out of control in a way they never could have imagined. Laugh-out-loud funny in the way it unapologetically skewers capitalism, the "American Dream," and the wellness industry, Confidence is a wild ride and the perfect read for anyone who loves watching true crime documentaries. —David Vogel

The Golden Spoon by Jessa Maxwell

A Great British Bake Off–inspired mystery takes a murderific turn. All the reader knows at the start is that Betsy Martin, owner of the estate at which Bake Week spends its week filming, finds a body in gory disarray in one of the baking tents. From there, we go back to the beginning of the week to meet the contestants and then promptly watch things slowly spiral out, from questionable sabotage to ill-advised seduction to a clear clash between Betsy and her mandated new cohost, Archie. Come for the delectable food descriptions and baking tips; stay for the conclusion more satisfying than the perfect crumb. —Dahlia Adler

