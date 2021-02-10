16 Fantasy Romances To Steam Up Your Valentine's Day

The Midnight Bargain by C.L. Polk (Erewhon; out now)

This feminist fantasy takes place in a Regency-era fantasy world, where magical women are married off and collared so they can’t practice their magic. Beatrice Clayborn doesn’t want to marry; she wants to improve her magic and become a great sorceress. However, after a recent financial disaster, her family is relying on her to make a good match and save them from destitution. Scoping bookstores, Beatrice finds a grimoire that could be the key to advancing her magic, but the wealthy Ysbeta Lavan snags it first. After meeting Ysebeta’s brother Ianthe at a marriage ball, Beatrice finds herself feeling unwillingly attracted to her adversary’s brother and he to her. This novel is a fast-paced, delightful read full of plot twists, romantic angst, and social justice themes.



Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon.

Uprooted by Naomi Novik (Del Rey; out now)

In Dvernik, you dare not enter the forest. Everyone knows you don’t touch the trees and you never eat the fruit. Sometimes the forest takes people, even whole villages when it’s strong enough. A few return, but so corrupted they’re no longer human at all. But the villages surrounding the wood have a protector called the Dragon — a magician who takes a girl to serve him in his tower every 10 years. This year he chooses Agnieszka, a clumsy 17-year-old who never expected to be selected; Kasia, her beautiful best friend, was the special one, not her. But the Dragon chooses the one with magic, and Agnieszka’s unique magic, tied to the mythical Baba Jaga magic, must save everyone. Meanwhile, what started as a hate/hate relationship begins to transform into something else the longer Agnieszka and the Dragon live and work together.



Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon.

Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard (Tordotcom; Feb. 9)

This lush and beautiful sapphic novella explores themes of colonization in a Vietnamese-inspired fantasy setting. Thanh is the youngest princess of Bìanh Hả. When she was a child, her mother, the queen, sent her as a hostage to Ephteria, a powerful country that seeks to colonize Bìanh Hả and all other countries. There, she survives a traumatic fire and falls in love with the Ephteria heir, Eldris. Many years later, when she's returned to Bìanh Hả, Eldris comes to Bìanh Hả to renegotiate the treaty’s terms, and Thanh finds herself sliding back into their old romance. At the same time, she’s wiser than she once was and is now repulsed by Eldris’s internalized colonizer attitudes of privilege. While Thanh struggles with her feelings for Eldris, her mother’s expectations, and her inadequacy at sparing Bìanh Hả from what seems inevitable, she also keeps secret a blazing magic born in that fire she survived as a child.

Get it from Bookshop or Amazon.

Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh (St. Martin's; out now)

As the Wild Man of Greenhollow, Tobias is bound to the forest, unable to leave, and deeply connected to the trees and the forest’s magic. Feared by the villagers, he lives a quiet life in the wood with only a cat and a dryad as friends. Then the handsome and charming Henry Silver moves into Greenhollow Hall and begins making trips to the wood to visit Tobias, curious about Green Man mythology and lore — but he awakens a darker past by doing so. This quiet and enchanting novella will sweep readers off their feet. Book two, Drowned Country, continues their story.

Get it from Bookshop or Amazon.

The Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Tor; April 27)

In this Regency fantasy, Nina, a young wealthy country girl with untrained telekinetic magic, is presented to society for the first time. Women with magic are frowned upon in high society; no suitors come to court her, and she has no friends. Like Nina, Hector Auvray is telekinetic. He grew up poor but has become quite wealthy due to the popularity of his magical performances. When younger, he fell in love with Valérie, the most beautiful woman ever — according to anyone who matters. Valérie fell in love with him, too, and promised to wait for him as he made his fortune. But she didn’t — instead marrying Nina’s uncle, a rich and titled man. After Nina approaches Hector at a party, as a fan of his telekinetic skills, he decides to court her to get closer to Valérie. But this goal becomes complicated when another part of him starts to admire Nina. This slow-burn romance is perfect for fans of Jane Austen.

Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon.

Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope (St. Martin's Griffin; out now)

Jasminda is an outcast in Elsira, condemned by her dark skin color and her Lagrimari father. An invisible, magical veil separates Lagrimar and Elsira, and whenever that veil falters, a war between the two countries follows. When a group of enemy soldiers stumble upon Jasminda’s isolated farm, with an Elsiran spy named Jack in tow, they incorrectly believe they’re still in Lagrimar — and Jasminda finds herself in the center of a possible war that only her Earthsong can stave off. Meanwhile, she and Jack slowly begin to fall for each other. This is an atmospheric love story on an epic scale. There are currently six books in the Earthsinger Chronicles, with a seventh slated for publication in August 2021.

Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon.

Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster; out now)

The Owens’ women are cursed: the men they fall in love with are doomed to die an early death. This prequel to Practical Magic traces the Owens’ magical bloodline to 1600s Salem, Massachusetts, where the curse began. First, Maria Owens falls in love with a handsome stranger in Curacao, where she works as a maid, but after a week of bliss, he disappears, and she realizes she’s pregnant. Maria follows him across the sea to Salem, promising to heal a Jewish sea captain’s son in exchange for her and her infant daughter’s passage. As she attends the sea captain’s son, she finds herself falling for his easy humor and kindness. But so recently heartbroken, Maria refuses to give her heart to another. Yet, she fails to find the love she thought she’d lost in Salem and only discovers oppression and prejudice instead. While Magic Lessons is a prequel to Practical Magic and The Rules of Magic, it stands well on its own and is my favorite of the three. It’s a gorgeous meditation on love, family, and revenge.

Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab (Tor; out now)

In 18th century France, Addie LaRue makes a bargain with the darkness to avoid a forced marriage. If the darkness can help her attain her freedom, she will give him her soul — when she's ready. But the darkness is tricky. Addie's freedom comes at a high cost; everyone who sees her immediately forgets her. Her parents and her friends fail to recognize her when she returns to the village. She lives for centuries — refusing to give in to the darkness — but can never have a second conversation with a single person. She’s never able to fall in love. Then one day in 2014, a bookseller remembers her name. She’s finally found someone to build a relationship with, and their romance blooms slowly but surely. But the darkness doesn’t give up his victims so easily. He wants Addie for himself. This is a beautiful, meditative novel with an ending that hit me right in the heart.

Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon.