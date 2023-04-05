The Scourge Between Stars by Ness Brown

This Alien-esque sci-fi horror novella follows queer Black woman Jacklyn Albright — acting captain of the Calypso spaceship in her father’s absence — as she tries to keep both the crew and passengers alive and safe through a centuries-long journey to a habitable planet. Passengers are beginning to riot when Jacklyn hears something strange coming from the walls, which bothers the ship’s AI as well, though all it can say about the noise is, “Don’t open the door.” This cryptic response does little to assuage Jacklyn’s fears. This novella has everything I want in a sci-fi horror: lots of action, excellent character arcs, and a solid resolution. Bahni Turpin’s audiobook narration is excellent, as always. —Margaret Kingsbury

Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling

In a dystopian future, wealthy American architect Meyer is building a camp for climate refugees in the far reaches of the Canadian wilderness. To help brighten things up, he carefully selects twelve consorts, whom he calls Blooms, to be flown in for his entertainment. Rose is one such Bloom. Rose is from the Floating City above Boston and has been employed to spy on Camp Zero in exchange for better living quarters for her Korean American immigrant mother. Meyer is definitely hiding something within the camp, but no one knows exactly what. As the Diggers fiercely dig deeper and deeper, Rose can’t help but notice that nothing is actually being built. Meanwhile, Grant, a recent university graduate, travels to Camp Zero thinking he will be teaching at a thriving university as a professor. Instead, he finds the desolate camp, but it still provides the escape he desires from his wealthy family. This stunning debut novel, reminiscent of Station Eleven and The Power, paints a bleak but engrossing picture of the near future. —Margaret Kingsbury

The Winter Knight by Jes Battis

This delightful queer-norm urban fantasy reunites the heroes and villains from Arthurian legend in modern-day Vancouver. The characters from Arthurian legend are constantly being reincarnated, and the Valkyries investigate their deaths. Hildie is one such Valkyrie, and her mother is in charge of the order. Hildie is tired of living under her mother’s shadow but doesn’t see much of a way around it. The novel opens with Hildie on assignment at an academic university party, where she knows someone will be murdered, but not whom or why. Wayne, the reincarnation of Gawain, is also at the party, though he typically avoids large gatherings at all costs. He’s autistic and crowds cause him anxiety. At the party, he meets the handsome Bert — assistant to university provost Mo Penley (Mordred) — and the two instantly click. They’re the ones who discover the dead body — the first one, at least. This is such a fresh interpretation of Arthurian legend, with rich character diversity and a super entertaining plot. —Margaret Kingsbury

