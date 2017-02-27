Your Man Mahershala Ali Now Has An Oscar

Humble and thoughtful as ever, here is his acceptance speech:

“My grandma would want me to button up. Wow. I want to thank my teachers, my professors, my — so many wonderful teachers and one thing that they consistently told me, Ron van Lou, Ken Washington, said ‘It wasn't about you. It's not about you. It's about these characters. You are a servant. You're in service to these stories and these characters,’ and I'm so blessed to have had an opportunity. It was about Juan, it was about Paula. Cast and crew, such a wonderful experience. Thank you Barry Jenkins, thank you Adele Romanski, who forced Barry to cast me. No, but — it's just such a wonderful experience and I have so many people to thank who have gotten me here, my manager, who have been with for ten years. Just thank you so much, and the rest of the cast who did wonderful work, any one of them could be up here right now holding this trophy. Such a gift, getting to work with you and be inspired by you and the performances that you all offered up. So, thank you, the Academy, really appreciate this, and lastly, I just want to thank my wife, who is in her third trimester during award season. We just had our daughter three days ago, so — I just — I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process and help and really carrying me through it all, so, thank you, really appreciate it. Peace and blessings.”