Your Man Mahershala Ali Now Has An Oscar

Your Man Mahershala Ali Now Has An Oscar

If you thought he looked good in yellow, wait and see how he looks with gold.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 26, 2017, at 8:49 p.m. ET

If there has been one thing that has consistently brought the internet joy during award season, it is the re-introduction of Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali.

A24 / Via moonlight.movie

Whether he is with his cat...

Or wearing yellow...

These Mahershala Ali photos in @GQStyle are gonna fuck you up. https://t.co/EWz6FXfKLd
Kevin Nguyen @knguyen

These Mahershala Ali photos in @GQStyle are gonna fuck you up. https://t.co/EWz6FXfKLd

Kevin Nguyen / Via Twitter: @knguyen

Mahershala has been the subject of much thirst during this awards season.

Hunter Harris @hunteryharris

Hunter Harris / Via Twitter: @hunteryharris
Sadly the photoshoots are likely to slow down due to the recent birth of his first child, but we'll definitely be seeing more of him now that HE WON THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR OSCAR ON SUNDAY!!!

Actor Mahershala Ali attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards.
Kevin Winter / Via Getty Images

Humble and thoughtful as ever, here is his acceptance speech:

“My grandma would want me to button up. Wow. I want to thank my teachers, my professors, my — so many wonderful teachers and one thing that they consistently told me, Ron van Lou, Ken Washington, said ‘It wasn't about you. It's not about you. It's about these characters. You are a servant. You're in service to these stories and these characters,’ and I'm so blessed to have had an opportunity. It was about Juan, it was about Paula. Cast and crew, such a wonderful experience. Thank you Barry Jenkins, thank you Adele Romanski, who forced Barry to cast me. No, but — it's just such a wonderful experience and I have so many people to thank who have gotten me here, my manager, who have been with for ten years. Just thank you so much, and the rest of the cast who did wonderful work, any one of them could be up here right now holding this trophy. Such a gift, getting to work with you and be inspired by you and the performances that you all offered up. So, thank you, the Academy, really appreciate this, and lastly, I just want to thank my wife, who is in her third trimester during award season. We just had our daughter three days ago, so — I just — I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process and help and really carrying me through it all, so, thank you, really appreciate it. Peace and blessings.”

And here is some history he made.

With his Best Supporting Actor victory for MOONLIGHT, Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar.
Vulture @vulture

With his Best Supporting Actor victory for MOONLIGHT, Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar.

Vulture / Via Twitter: @vulture

The world got a little bit better today. Congrats Mahershala!

