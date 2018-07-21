Here’s What We Learned And Saw At The Wonder Woman 1984 Comic-Con Panel How Steve Trevor is alive is still a mystery, but they did play a clip! Twitter

Chris Delmas / AFP / Getty Images

While we didn’t learn anything about how Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) survived an exploding plane, director Patty Jenkins and her two lead stars did use an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday to share some insight on what to expect from the sequel to Wonder Woman (including a clip!) — and explained why it’s set in 1984. Jenkins says she very much enjoyed what the setting of World War I setting brought to the first film because “when you dig into these eras, they, as metaphors, really symbolize things that are true always." Of the year 1984, she said, "There was something about that time that was such the beginning of modernity and the mechanized world.”

Jenkins said that she herself grew up in the 80s and wanted to set Wonder Woman 1984 during that time “because it a really was mankind at its best and worst.” “There was a lot of elegant and beautiful and incredible things about the 80s too, at the same time as we were revealing the worst of us,” said the director, explaining that she wanted the audience to see Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) “in a period of time that's really us at our most extreme.”

The film has only been in production for a few weeks, but still Jenkins was able to treat the Hall H audience to a completed scene giving a taste of all the elements Jenkins noted made up why the sequel is an 80s movie. The scene started with the camera panning up to Diana in her Wonder Woman costume standing in the middle of a sleek 80s shopping mall blocking two men with guns from pointing them at a little girl. Wonder Woman knocks the little girl back into the safety of a giant teddy bear outside a storefront, advances towards the two armed crooks, and crushes their handguns with her bare hands before pulling out her lasso of truth to tie them up and using them as an anchor to swing down to the ground floor of the mall.

After the clip played, Jenkins said that the challenge of avoiding the stigma of sequels was one of the reasons she was drawn to working on Wonder Woman 1984. “If we can make a movie about something completely new, pure, and strong, and as unique in its own right as the first one, of course I would want to do that," she said. "So to me it's an interesting experience to all be together again making it, but it's not more of anything, even though of course it's evocative of all of those same things that happened the last time.” Gadot also stressed that Wonder Woman 1984 intended to be its own standalone movie. “The way we all look at it is it's not a sequel — it is it's own story, it's a different chapter, it's a whole new movie," she said. "For all of us, when we approach it, every day that we come to set, we come and we give our best, and the bar is very, very high, but our aspirations are even higher, so we just give it everything we have really hoping what we bring, you guys will love.”