Paramount Stands Behind "Mother!" Despite How Much You All Hate It

Paramount Stands Behind "Mother!" Despite How Much You All Hate It

"We don't want all movies to be safe. And it's okay if some people don't like it," a Paramount spokesperson said.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on September 18, 2017, at 6:21 p.m. ET

This weekend, Mother! — the new film from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky — opened nationwide.

The critical response to the movie has been fairly positive — it has an 68% score on Rotten Tomatoes — but many acknowledged it would be a tough sell to the general public.

And that proved to be true: Mother!, which stars Jennifer Lawrence, became the first movie since 2012 to get an F rating from audiences via CinemaScore.

mother! joins Solaris, Killing Them Softly, The Box, &amp; The Devil Inside in one of the most exclusive clubs in Holly… https://t.co/pw3y5k3qyF
Adam B. Vary @adambvary

CinemaScore is a marketing research firm that surveys audiences that fit a variety of demographics after they leave a film opening night. Once the results are in, they calculate a letter grade for the film that reflects audiences' reaction to it.

Based on tweets about the movie, the F isn't entirely surprising.

"Mother!" is the worst movie I've ever seen in my entire life. Listen to the people when they say this, it is actually true.
Modeled Behavior @ModeledBehavior

My parents went to see Mother! last night...
Jessie Maltin @jessiemaltin

#mothermovie is the WORST film I have seen in my entire life and only the second time I have ever left a theatre before a movie ended.
Peyton Presgrove @ASliceofComics

That being said, when I die I'll remember how much I fucking hated Mother!
Caro @socarolinesays

Megan Colligan, the president of worldwide marketing and distribution at Paramount (the studio that distributed Mother!), stands by the film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "This movie is very audacious and brave. You are talking about a director at the top of his game, and an actress at the top of her game. They made a movie that was intended to be bold."

"Everyone wants original filmmaking, and everyone celebrates Netflix when they tell a story no one else wants to tell. This is our version," Colligan continued. "We don't want all movies to be safe. And it's okay if some people don't like it."

People couldn't get over Colligan's quote.

Wait! 😅😅😅 Paramount straight released a STATEMENT about mother! because it failed so bad? I'm dead. https://t.co/iK2hZPHztB
Spicy P سپایسی پ @AbdananKord

Though some applauded her sentiment...

Paramount’s statement about MOTHER! is awesome. I hope it’s sincere and they keep making more ambitious movies: https://t.co/5IKJau6wUs
Matt Singer @mattsinger

Shout out to @ParamountPics for this amazing statement defending Mother! We need more studios with this mentality.
S.I.N.A.O.I.I.T.A @ServiusWolf

Paramounts Statement about releasing "mother!" And I find this very true. Everyone criticizes original work like this, but also wants it
Braedon Lamee @BraedonLamee0

Others called it "bullshit."

I didn't like mother! at all, even as a fan of Lawrence &amp; Aronofsky. But they knew it'd be controversial, so this bullish statement is weird
David Poole @DavidFPoole

And many couldn't get over the comparison to Netflix.

I actually want to see mother, but 'everyone celebrates Netflix' sounds like such a pissy statement. https://t.co/dSpBJfMfTM
Hector @hexican

@BabsVan So I read this movie got a F on CinemaScore. And Paramount pretty much says "Netflix does this weird shit so we are too."
jasonk @jasonekeil

@NextBestPicture @ParamountPics This statement came from Paramount Pictures,and everyone signed off on that childish,whiny swipe at NETFLIX?
Even More @menavem

Netflix to Paramount is apples to oranges. Subscription businesses should serve niches -- individual movies don't n… https://t.co/P9jG9JxmkS
Eric Brown @ebrohinho

When reached, a representative for Paramount had no further comment. A representative for Netflix had no comment when asked about Colligan's quote.

