Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Says That “Snowflake Generation” Interview Is Fake

“I never said any of those words, completely untrue, 100% fabricated.”

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on January 11, 2019, at 8:44 p.m. ET

Anthony Harvey / AFP / Getty Images

On Friday, UK tabloid the Daily Star published an alleged interview with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in which he advocates for tolerance of everyone’s beliefs but is quoted as saying, “Generation Snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”

After publications like TMZ picked up the story, some people on Twitter agreed with the “snowflake” quote.

It's not just the Rock, it's every single rational human being. We all feel this way, but thanks to social media, crazy people have normalized and monetized being a snowflake.
ART TAVANA @arttavana

It’s not just the Rock, it’s every single rational human being. We all feel this way, but thanks to social media, crazy people have normalized and monetized being a snowflake.

Via Twitter: @arttavana

While others expressed disappointment in the comments.

The Rock is cancelled.
Twitch.tv/brianlimond @DaftLimmy

The Rock is cancelled.

Via Twitter: @DaftLimmy
@thehill Friendship ended with The Rock, Vin Diesel is my new best friend
AlBorlanternCorp @BorlandCorp

@thehill Friendship ended with The Rock, Vin Diesel is my new best friend

Via Twitter: @BorlandCorp
the rock should know his role and shut his mouth https://t.co/AKgEFG6bXx
Matt Binder @MattBinder

the rock should know his role and shut his mouth https://t.co/AKgEFG6bXx

Via Twitter: @MattBinder

Johnson eventually responded to the story Friday, saying in a video on Instagram that the interview “never took place, never happened, I never said any of those words, completely untrue, 100% fabricated.”

“It’s not a real [Dwayne Johnson] interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone because that’s not me, that’s not who I am, and that’s not what we do,” he added.

The Rock / Via Instagram: @therock

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Daily Star reporter who wrote the story and the publication for their response to Johnson’s allegation.

