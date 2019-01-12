Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Says That “Snowflake Generation” Interview Is Fake
“I never said any of those words, completely untrue, 100% fabricated.”
On Friday, UK tabloid the Daily Star published an alleged interview with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in which he advocates for tolerance of everyone’s beliefs but is quoted as saying, “Generation Snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”
After publications like TMZ picked up the story, some people on Twitter agreed with the “snowflake” quote.
While others expressed disappointment in the comments.
Johnson eventually responded to the story Friday, saying in a video on Instagram that the interview “never took place, never happened, I never said any of those words, completely untrue, 100% fabricated.”
“It’s not a real [Dwayne Johnson] interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone because that’s not me, that’s not who I am, and that’s not what we do,” he added.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Daily Star reporter who wrote the story and the publication for their response to Johnson’s allegation.
