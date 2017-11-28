This Actor From "The Good Place" Has Come Out As Undocumented

Bambadjan Bamba says he wants Hollywood to do more to support undocumented immigrants. The Good Place creator, Michael Schur, told BuzzFeed News the actor has his full support.

Bambadjan Bamba, an actor best known for his recurring role on NBC's The Good Place, on Tuesday chose to reveal that he is undocumented as part of an effort to push for immigration reform.

"I encourage everybody to tell their story and tell it often and tell it as loud as possible the same way I'm doing, and I'm trying to lead by example because the last thing I want is for an American person to say, 'Hey, I don't know anybody that's undocumented," Bamba told BuzzFeed News in a telephone interview.

The actor first shared his story with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, revealing his family came to the US when he was a child from war-torn Côte d’Ivoire.

He told BuzzFeed News he's tried to apply for legal status but has encountered delays and legal barriers.

He said his last hope rests with Congress salvaging some form of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which President Trump vowed to end earlier this year.

Bamba said he's ready to fight for DACA — and his place in the US.

"Congress is taking its time, so they're like, 'Oh no, let's push it back to next year,' but every day [about 800] people are losing their status because DACA hasn't been extended," said Bamba, explaining why he couldn't hold back his story anymore.