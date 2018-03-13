The Prince Got Paid More Than The Queen On "The Crown" And People Aren't Happy About It
"Claire Foy CARRIED your show on her shoulders oh my GOD PAY HER WHAT SHE DESERVES"
Two producers of Netflix's The Crown admitted at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem Tuesday that lead actor Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith the two seasons they played Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on the Golden Globe–winning drama.
While Smith was an established lead, having been the 11th Doctor on BBC's Doctor Who, the show is centered on Foy's character, Queen Elizabeth II, who is still the highest-ranking sovereign in the UK.
Given the recent conversations about pay equity in Hollywood, with stories of actors like Tracee Ellis Ross and Michelle Williams allegedly fighting for equal pay, there was some outrage on Twitter over Foy making less than her male costar.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Crown producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries on Tuesday also promised pay equity on the show from now on. “Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” Mackie said. However, that means nothing for Foy, who is being replaced by Olivia Colman in Season 3 of the Netflix series.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Netflix, Foy, and Smith for comment on the pay controversy.
-
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.