The Prince Got Paid More Than The Queen On "The Crown" And People Aren't Happy About It

"Claire Foy CARRIED your show on her shoulders oh my GOD PAY HER WHAT SHE DESERVES"

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Last updated on March 13, 2018, at 4:03 p.m. ET

Posted on March 13, 2018, at 3:46 p.m. ET

Two producers of Netflix's The Crown admitted at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem Tuesday that lead actor Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith the two seasons they played Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on the Golden Globe–winning drama.

While Smith was an established lead, having been the 11th Doctor on BBC's Doctor Who, the show is centered on Foy's character, Queen Elizabeth II, who is still the highest-ranking sovereign in the UK.

Given the recent conversations about pay equity in Hollywood, with stories of actors like Tracee Ellis Ross and Michelle Williams allegedly fighting for equal pay, there was some outrage on Twitter over Foy making less than her male costar.

Sorrry? Matt Smith got paid more than Claire Foy for the Crown??? Fucking outrageous. The bloody cheek, she was playing THE QUEEN, the fucking character the program was ABOUT! https://t.co/EYVVX4vRJe
Devon Rose @iamdevonrose

Claire Foy CARRIED your show on her shoulders oh my GOD PAY HER WHAT SHE DESERVES
emmy // HIATUS @cIairesfoy

Peter Morgan CLEARLY believed Philip was an equal lead. I disagree. But whatever. You pay for your star. But it became so immediately clear that SHE was the star -- she was the breakout! The show speaks for itself! -- and she should've been rewarded.
Heather &amp; Jessica @fuggirls

The Crown producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries on Tuesday also promised pay equity on the show from now on. “Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” Mackie said. However, that means nothing for Foy, who is being replaced by Olivia Colman in Season 3 of the Netflix series.

The producers did not get into the specific salaries each actor got, but there has been some previous reporting by Variety on what Foy's salary was.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Netflix, Foy, and Smith for comment on the pay controversy.

