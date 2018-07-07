BuzzFeed News

Neil Gaiman And Others Mourn The Loss Of "Spider-Man" Co-Creator Steve Ditko

The legendary writer and illustrator of comics like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange was found dead at 90 in his apartment on June 29.

By Marcus Jones

Comic book industry legend Steve Ditko has died at age 90.

While the cause of death has not been released, New York City police said Friday that officers found the dead writer and illustrator while doing a welfare check at his apartment on June 29. He is estimated to have died two days before that.
Ditko most famously co-created Spider-Man and Doctor Strange with Stan Lee, former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief, before leaving the company under mysterious circumstances in 1966.

Ditko would go on to work at Charlton Comics and then DC Comics, eventually returning to Marvel in 1979 as a freelancer and retiring from mainstream comics in 1998. But he still continued to publish work into the present day through his former editor, Robin Snyder.

Many comics industry heavyweights like Neil Gaiman mourned the influential writer and illustrator. Gaiman said, "Ditko was true to his own ideals. He saw things his own way, and he gave us ways of seeing that were unique."

Steve Ditko was true to his own ideals. He saw things his own way, and he gave us ways of seeing that were unique. Often copied. Never equalled. I know I'm a different person because he was in the world. https://t.co/2GFSA86Btj
Neil Gaiman @neilhimself

Steve Ditko was true to his own ideals. He saw things his own way, and he gave us ways of seeing that were unique. Often copied. Never equalled. I know I'm a different person because he was in the world. https://t.co/2GFSA86Btj

Just saw this. What a loss, and what an amazing, amazing artist. His work gave me as a kid a peek into a world more surreal and beautiful and terrifying than anything I could possibly have imagined. He was truly one of a kind. https://t.co/HcadRwrEpO
J. Michael Straczynski @straczynski

Just saw this. What a loss, and what an amazing, amazing artist. His work gave me as a kid a peek into a world more surreal and beautiful and terrifying than anything I could possibly have imagined. He was truly one of a kind. https://t.co/HcadRwrEpO

I spoke to Steve ditko on the phone once. I’ve talked about it often. I got to thank him for creating Spider-man and putting food on my table. I hope he really heard me
BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS @BRIANMBENDIS

I spoke to Steve ditko on the phone once. I’ve talked about it often. I got to thank him for creating Spider-man and putting food on my table. I hope he really heard me

Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Squirrel Girl, Mr. A, Speedball, and so many others. RIP Steve Ditko, creator of heroes and infinite wonders. https://t.co/Lj4DEzn4yd
Paul_Dini @Paul_Dini

Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Squirrel Girl, Mr. A, Speedball, and so many others. RIP Steve Ditko, creator of heroes and infinite wonders. https://t.co/Lj4DEzn4yd

Filmmakers, including Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, also said goodbye to Ditko on Twitter.

Goodbye Steve Ditko
Scott Derrickson @scottderrickson

Goodbye Steve Ditko

RIP to comic book legend Steve Ditko, beyond influential on countless planes of existence. He never truly profited from his comic creations that have lasted for decades, but his work will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UBZQWpF79i
edgarwright @edgarwright

RIP to comic book legend Steve Ditko, beyond influential on countless planes of existence. He never truly profited from his comic creations that have lasted for decades, but his work will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UBZQWpF79i

RIP Steve Ditko. A complicated life, an amazing artistic legacy. Thank you for your creativity. https://t.co/Yi443uyCIS
Phil LaMarr @phillamarr

RIP Steve Ditko. A complicated life, an amazing artistic legacy. Thank you for your creativity. https://t.co/Yi443uyCIS

Ditko never gave any significant interviews about why he had tensions with Lee and Marvel in the 60s, and became known as the J.D. Salinger of the comic world. He has no known survivors.

