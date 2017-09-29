Spotify Has A Time Capsule Playlist Feature And It's Scarily Accurate

BuzzFeed News

Flashback Friday!

By Marcus Jones

Posted on September 29, 2017, at 6:47 p.m. ET

Spotify just launched a Time Capsule playlist option today, and if you've played around in Spotify enough, your Time Capsule may give you some ~feelings~.

Spotify

The playlist anticipates and collects songs Spotify thinks you were listening to a decade ago.

For many Spotify users, the playlist is so accurate it's almost scary...

the accuracy of spotify's "time capsule" playlist is like an insanely good magic trick
Max Read @max_read

the accuracy of spotify's "time capsule" playlist is like an insanely good magic trick

ARE YOU EVEN JOKING, SPOTIFY?
Caitlin White @caitforestell

ARE YOU EVEN JOKING, SPOTIFY?

Spotify Time Capsule is the most amazing tech product of the year. It’s like theranos it theranos worked
Sam Biddle @samfbiddle

Spotify Time Capsule is the most amazing tech product of the year. It’s like theranos it theranos worked

And many have taken to sharing their personalized selections.

MY TIME CAPSULE IS LEGIT WHAT I LISTENED TO IN HIGH SCHOOL I AM SCREAMING
rachel leishman @RachelLeishman

MY TIME CAPSULE IS LEGIT WHAT I LISTENED TO IN HIGH SCHOOL I AM SCREAMING

my time capsule, like me, contains multitudes
michelle kim @meeshkakim

my time capsule, like me, contains multitudes

I'm not really sure I qualify for Spotify's time capsule. I listen to all these songs everyday.
Jasmyn Lawson @JasmynBeKnowing

I'm not really sure I qualify for Spotify's time capsule. I listen to all these songs everyday.

But how accurate is your Time Capsule playlist? Add a link in the comments below.

