Spotify Has A Time Capsule Playlist Feature And It's Scarily Accurate
Flashback Friday!
Spotify just launched a Time Capsule playlist option today, and if you've played around in Spotify enough, your Time Capsule may give you some ~feelings~.
The playlist anticipates and collects songs Spotify thinks you were listening to a decade ago.
For many Spotify users, the playlist is so accurate it's almost scary...
And many have taken to sharing their personalized selections.
But how accurate is your Time Capsule playlist? Add a link in the comments below.
