BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"Space Jam 2" Is Officially Happening And It's Going To Star LeBron James

Arts & Entertainment

"Space Jam 2" Is Officially Happening And It's Going To Star LeBron James

It will be the basketball star's first major film role since Trainwreck in 2015.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 19, 2018, at 8:27 p.m. ET

Posted on September 19, 2018, at 4:09 p.m. ET

Jason Miller / Getty Images/Warner Bros

After years of rumors, Space Jam 2 is officially happening, with LeBron James taking on his first major film role since Trainwreck in 2015.

According to an Instagram post from LeBron's production company, SpringHill Entertainment, Bugs Bunny will be returning to the sequel with Terence Nance, the creator of the HBO show Random Acts of Flyness, directing and both Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Fast Five director Justin Lin producing.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Via Instagram: @springhillent

While in the past many have been against a Space Jam sequel, the response to this iteration, with the team of entertainers they've built, has been a slam dunk for the filmmakers.

Terence Nance directing SPACE JAM 2 might be the single wildest piece of movie news in forever. and potentially also the greatest? https://t.co/GXWlZey7O5
david ehrlich @davidehrlich

Terence Nance directing SPACE JAM 2 might be the single wildest piece of movie news in forever. and potentially also the greatest? https://t.co/GXWlZey7O5

Reply Retweet Favorite
David Ehrlich / Via Twitter: @davidehrlich
Space Jam 2 is about to be spectacularly Black.
Rae Sanni @raesanni

Space Jam 2 is about to be spectacularly Black.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rae Sanni / Via Twitter: @raesanni
The director of Black Panther is going to be producing Space Jam 2 this is the timeline we are living in holy hell
Mica Burton @MicaBurton

The director of Black Panther is going to be producing Space Jam 2 this is the timeline we are living in holy hell

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mica Burton / Via Twitter: @MicaBurton

There are still some unanswered questions about Space Jam 2, like if Michael Jordan will have a cameo, but production is set to start in 2019.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Warner Bros. for more details.

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT