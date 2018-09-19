"Space Jam 2" Is Officially Happening And It's Going To Star LeBron James
It will be the basketball star's first major film role since Trainwreck in 2015.
After years of rumors, Space Jam 2 is officially happening, with LeBron James taking on his first major film role since Trainwreck in 2015.
According to an Instagram post from LeBron's production company, SpringHill Entertainment, Bugs Bunny will be returning to the sequel with Terence Nance, the creator of the HBO show Random Acts of Flyness, directing and both Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Fast Five director Justin Lin producing.
While in the past many have been against a Space Jam sequel, the response to this iteration, with the team of entertainers they've built, has been a slam dunk for the filmmakers.
There are still some unanswered questions about Space Jam 2, like if Michael Jordan will have a cameo, but production is set to start in 2019.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Warner Bros. for more details.
