The Upcoming Lifetime Movie That Addresses Dr. Dre's Alleged History With Domestic Violence

The Upcoming Lifetime Movie That Addresses Dr. Dre's Alleged History With Domestic Violence

It's Michel'le's turn to tell her story.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on September 21, 2016, at 6:38 p.m. ET

While there was high praise and an Oscar nomination for the 2015 hit NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton, questions remained about what was left out of the narrative that executive producers and group members Ice Cube and Dr. Dre helped craft.

The film did not shy away from some of the rap group’s bad behavior, but...
It specifically did not touch on Dr. Dre’s alleged history of violence, for example.

While the movie introduces Ice Cube and Eazy E’s significant others, Dr. Dre is given a tragic hero arc. He makes it big as a producer, loses his brother, and gets caught in the grip of Suge Knight only to triumphantly leave and start his own venture at the very end of the film — there is no inclusion of his significant others, or of his alleged instances of violence against women.
Dr. Dre actually did have a fiancée during the Straight Outta Compton years: R&B songstress and first lady of Ruthless Records Michel’le.

The two had a child together, she followed him to Death Row Records, and she was allegedly abused by him during the late '80s to mid '90s.

Though he has never publicly apologized to Michel’le directly, Dr. Dre did issue a statement to the New York Times due to the controversy surrounding the film. &quot;I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all our lives,&quot; he said. To that, Michel’le responded in the same article, &quot;They told their story, I’m telling mine.”
Now, Michel'le's story will be featured in Lifetime’s upcoming movie Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge, and Michel’le, which premieres Oct. 15.

The movie stars Rhyon Nicole Brown as Michel’le, Curtis Hamilton as Dr. Dre, and R. Marcos Taylor returning to his Straight Outta Compton role as Suge Knight.

Which creates an interesting parallel between the two movies. Surviving Compton also offers a continuation of the Death Row story and how Michel’le, in leaving Dre, fell for his former business partner Knight.
And Surviving Compton has Michel'le's seal of approval.

Many Many Many #THANKS

